METRO
BARLEY, VERA HARDY, 65, of Richmond, a worker for the city of Richmond.
BROOKS, JAYSHON MALIK, 24, of Henrico.
BROTHERS, JOHN ANTHONY, 76, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a pastor, husband of Nita Virginia Brothers.
BUTTNER, HERBERT LEE, 90, of Sandston, an Air Force chief master sergeant who served in the Virginia Air National Guard, husband of Katherine Walz Buttner.
CHARITY, JAMES HOWARD JR., 66, of Richmond.
CONYERS, MARY ELIZABETH FOSTER, 87, of Richmond, a reading specialist for Richmond Public Schools, wife of Charles L. Conyers.
EACHO, VAN DANA, 73, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Glenda Eacho.
ELLISON, WAYNE D., 56, of Henrico, a general plant supervisor.
GARNER, CYNTHIA M., 60, of Henrico, a teacher for Richmond Public Schools.
GIBSON, WILLIAM JR. , 83, of Henrico, a real estate agent, husband of Jane Gibson.
GRIFFITH, RICHARD G. III, 44, of Mechanicsville, a welder, husband of Sharon L. Griffith.
GULYWASZ, PAUL J., 61, of Richmond, a security guard for Admiral Security Services, husband of Melody J. Gulywasz.
GUNN, GLORIA, 77, of Henrico, a caregiver, widow of Robert Gunn.
HALL, JOHN A., 55, of Richmond, a sales representative.
HUDSON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT, 43, of Richmond, husband of Vanessa Strait Hudson.
JAMES, HINTON OLIVER SR., 81, of Glen Allen, a heavy equipment operator for the city of Richmond, widower of Frances Beatrice Clarke James.
JONES, ELIZABETH B., 89, of Henrico, a manager of the clinical microbiology lab at Virginia Commonwealth University, wife of C.R. Jones.
MITCHELL, JULIA CARROLL HOLT, 83, of Chesterfield, a church secretary.
NELMS, RICHARD McKAY, 82, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a co-founder of the Bowers, Nelms & Fonville real estate firm, husband of Dianne Nelms.
ORANGE, BESSIE ADELL WRIGHT, 93, of Richmond, widow of Willard M. Orange.
RAY, TERRY FOX, 59, of Mechanicsville, a waitress.
REYNOLDS, JEAN K., 92, of Henrico, an executive assistant, widow of Harold T. Reynolds.
RODRIGUEZ, DOMINGO, 67, of Henrico, an automotive manager.
SHELTON, HAROLD P., 72, of Richmond.
SHERIDAN, SHIRLEY M., 93, of Henrico, widow of Patrick Sheridan.
SIMMONS, MARJORIE D., 82, of Glen Allen, a guidance counselor for Richmond Public Schools, wife of Joe Louis Simmons.
TALMAN, KENNY A., 59, of Hanover.
VILLAMAGNA, ANTOINETTE, 83, of Chesterfield, a medical assistant, widow of Joseph Villamagna.
VIRGINIA
CAROLINE — BAUGUSS, CLAUDE W., 66, a sales manager, husband of Star Bauguss.
CHARLES CITY — SMITH, HELEN B., 95, widow of Anderson Smith Jr.
CLARKSVILLE — SCHNOOR, ROBERT ADRIAN SR., 79, a Navy veteran, a law enforcement officer.
DINWIDDIE — DAUGHETY, KYLE DAVID, 28, a retail associate.
FARMVILLE — BAILEY, EARLEEN GREEN, 90, wife of Raymond Bailey.
HAYNESVILLE — CROWE, AUDREY ANN BRANN KING, 86, a tobacco manufacturer for Philip Morris, widow of William Harvey King and Robert Franklin Crowe.
LA CROSSE — ALEXANDER, LEIGH ELAYNE, 45, a homemaker, wife of Christopher James Alexander.
PETERSBURG — OZMAR, GREGORY PERKEY, 67, of Petersburg, an Army veteran, a captain for the Petersburg Bureau of Police, widower of Linda Elder Ozmar.
REGINA — PITTMAN, HELEN WILLIAMS, 84, a retailer for Colonial Stores in Kilmarnock, widow of Asa M. Pittman Jr.
SOUTH BOSTON — REAVES, LESLIE DALE, 73, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a tire builder for Goodyear, husband of Mary Snead Reaves.
WILLIAMSBURG — HAWKS, DANIEL McCRACKEN, 80, a museum curator, husband of Nanetta Hawks.
ZUNI — FULLER, CHARLES FERGUSON JR., 55, an Army veteran, an electrician for Ashland Chemical Co., husband of Juanita Munford Fuller.
