METRO
BRANCH, LILLIAN MAE, 92, of Richmond.
BUELOW, JUANITA, 88, of Henrico, widow of Fred Buelow.
DOBSON, RUTH REBECCA, 87, of Charles City, a housekeeper.
FAHED, FRED THOMAS, 73, of Richmond, husband of Margaret Fahed.
FITTS, HOWARD E. SR., 95, of Henrico, a self-employed real estate broker, husband of Willie Gerald Fitts.
FLESHMAN, JERRY LYNN, 77, of Henrico, a business manager, wife of George W. Fleshman.
FRANKLIN, LENA HUNT, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of William Carroll Franklin.
GARNER, CYNTHIA RENEE, 60, of Henrico, a teacher for Richmond Public Schools, wife of Edward Garner.
HOWELL, DORIS DENISE, 60, of Richmond.
JONES, DONALD RAY, 87, of Chesterfield, a chemist, husband of Rovena Llewellyn Jones.
KEELING, FLORENCE MAE, 62, of Richmond, a mortgage broker.
NEWMAN, CHARLES SUMPTER JR., 91, of Richmond, a tool salesman, husband of Ann S. Newman.
OLIVER, PAMELA SMOOK, 61, of Hanover, a worker at MCV’s burn unit and in home health and hospice, widow of Melvin Oliver.
RUSSELL, PRESTON JR., of Richmond.
SANDRIDGE, WALLACE ROBERTS JR., 80, of Midlothian, husband of Diane S. Sandridge.
SMITH, JAMES R. SR., 85, of North Chesterfield, an entrepreneur, husband of Florence L. Smith.
TENCH, FREIDA, 76, of Hanover, a tax preparer, wife of Boyce Tench.
THOMPSON, JOSEPHINE BATTLE, 91, of Richmond.
TOLLIVER, GEORGE R., 88, of Goochland.
TYLER, JAMES WILLIAM, 65, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
CHASE CITY — CAMPBELL, LUCILLE TISDALE, 102, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, widow of Henry W. Mills and John M. Campbell.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — MEADOWS, CALVIN LEE, 77, an Army veteran, owner of Cal’s Inc. in Colonial Heights, husband of Dorothy Meadows.
FARMVILLE — VARNER, ANNIE LEE NEWCOMB, 89, a homemaker, widow of Lawrence C. Varner.
HALIFAX — HARRIS, JAMES CONWAY SR., 85, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War and a Virginia National Guard first sergeant, an employee of Powell Funeral Home, husband of Myra Jane Fackler Harris.
MATTAPONI — BLIZZARD, DANIEL DALE SR., 59, owner of Blizzard Tree Trimming, husband of Crystal Miller Blizzard.
MOUNT JACKSON — RYAN, STEVEN M., 48.
TAPPAHANNOCK — JUDD, DONALD ALFRED, 92, an engineer for the National Institutes of Health, widower of Dolores Ann Weaver Judd.
WAKE — TYLER, LINDA SUE, 70, a hairdresser.
WAVERLY — COWLING, GURNEY BRANCH SR., 97, co-owner of Cowling Brothers Building Inc., widower of Evelyn Welch Cowling.
ELSEWHERE
HARDY, DAISY JESSE LEE, 55, of Smyrna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.