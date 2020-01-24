METRO

BUTTERWORTH, HELEN FRANCES PALMORE, 95, of Richmond, a hospital administrative assistant, widow of John Beverly Butterworth.

HAMBY, WILLIAM CHRISTIAN, 21, of Quinton, a golf course maintenance worker.

HICKS, LAWRENCE A., of Richmond.

MEYERHOFFER, STEVEN LYNN, 57, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, a web developer, husband of Linda Meyerhoffer.

NYANNOR, BENJAMIN A., 65, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, widower of Regina Afful Nyannor.

RANDOLPH, REBECCA F., 82, of Richmond, widow of George Lionel Randolph.

RANSOME, DOROTHY ROBERTS, 82, of Henrico.

RYLAND, JULIAN ALBERT SR., 70, of Richmond, husband of Shiras Ryland.

WEST, BARBARA HAMILTON, 81, of Sandston, an accounting worker, wife of Monte L. West.

VIRGINIA

CHARLOTTESVILLE — JAMES, IDA CLAIRE, 84, wife of Frank D. James.

FREDERICKSBURG — HOUCK, DORIS HELEN KLEBERT, 94, widow of James Houck Sr.

HOPEWELL — STAMOS, SARA ANNE, 83, a homemaker, widow of George K. Stamos.

LAWRENCEVILLE — BRAME, MELONIE FOXWELL, 50, a medical lab technician, wife of C.T. Brame.

PETERSBURG — LINGERFELT, FRANCES SPAIN, 91, a retail clerk, widow of Alex Edward Lingerfelt.

SOUTH BOSTON — LINDSEY, WILLIAM DOUGLAS, 83, an Army veteran, a bridge crew employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Minnie Heath Lindsey.

