METRO
BURGESS, VERLA MAE, 78, of Chesterfield, a registered nurse, widow of Gerry Burgess.
BUTTNER, HERBERT LEE, of Sandston, an Air Force veteran, a tax examiner, husband of Katherine D. Buttner.
CHALKLEY, MARJORIE TREMEARNE, 79, of Richmond, an employee of the Henrico school system, wife of Edward Chalkley.
CONNER, LAURA DILLARD, 54, of Richmond, a cashier.
FAMA, NELLIE RUTH, 88, of Mechanicsville, a receptionist in health care, widow of Rosario Fama.
GOODWIN, WILLIAM III, 51, of Richmond, husband of Crystal Hicks Goodwin.
GREATHOUSE, HARRY EDGAR JR., 72, of Chesterfield, a utilities worker.
HALL, JOHN A., of Richmond.
HAMLETT, NANCY ELLEN FORBES, 84, of Richmond.
HART, WALTER ROBERT, 89, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, a photographer, husband of Sylvia Clark Hart.
HOLSAPPLE, CAROLYN MORRIS, 77, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Daniel Newell Holsapple.
JONES, COLLINS PATY SR., 70, of Richmond, husband of Jane Broaddus Jones.
KING, LOUISE WRIGHT, 82, of Chesterfield, an office administrator, wife of Vernon King.
MONTOUR, LEONARD JAMES, 82, of Richmond, a professor emeritus, life partner of Kathleen H. MacCabe.
MOORE, COWLES RUCKER, 90, of Chesterfield, a carpenter, husband of Edna Moore.
ROARK, MARGARET H., 94, of Chester, a homemaker, widow of Nelson E. Roark.
SOUTHERLAND, BERTHA E., 85, of Richmond, a child care worker, widow of Carroll S. Skinner and Irving J. Southerland.
STANLEY, JEANNE RICHARDSON, of Richmond.
STOKES, HELEN ARMSTRONG, 91, of Richmond, an assistant principal for Richmond Public Schools, widow of Fred T. Stokes.
THOMPSON, NANCY PUTNEY, 97, of Richmond.
VICKERS, AUDREY ELIZABETH BURNS, 98, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of William R. Vickers Sr.
WHITAKER, CARL LEWIS SR., 85, of Richmond, a hydraulic mechanic, widower of Frances Whitaker.
WHITELY, GLENN M., 85, of Richmond, a machinist.
WILKERSON, DACEY KISER, 98, of Chesterfield, a secretary, widow of John Wilkerson.
WILLIAMSON, CATHERINE CARTER HUBER, 70, a teacher, wife of Richard Carter Williamson and widow of Ronald Wayne Huber.
YATES, EDGAR ERROL JR., 77, of North Chesterfield, a taxi driver.
VIRGINIA
BRACEY — PURDY, HEATHER LYNN, 36, a homemaker.
BURKEVILLE — HILL, JOAN BURTON, 85, a retail clerk.
COURTLAND — MADRON, ROBERT LEE IV, 52, a mechanic, husband of Coramae Parker Madron.
DELTAVILLE — HUBBARD, CORA JEAN, 85, a Southeastern regional manager for Cokesbury bookstores.
KENBRIDGE — WILLIAMS, MARGARET LOUISE SLAW, 100, a homemaker, widow of Joseph Richard Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE — THOMAS, MARY ALICE ELLINGTON, 84, widow of Wilbur Eugene Thomas.
MAIDENS — AMOS, JUNE SMITH, 98, widow of Frank E. Amos.
MEREDITHVILLE — BOWEN, FRANKLIN THOMAS, 81, an Army veteran, a farmer, husband of Peggy Mayton Bowen.
PRINCE GEORGE — HUDSON, THOMAS HENRY JR., 68, a maintenance supervisor, husband of Wanda Gail Hudson.
REEDVILLE — HALL, FORREST DALE JR., 73, a surety bonds manager, husband of Linda E. Hall.
SKIPPERS — GUY, ALLEN R., 67, a boiler fireman with Georgia-Pacific Corp.
TAPPAHANNOCK — SUMMEY, LOTTE ILSABETA, 101, a travel agent, widow of James C. Summey.
VICTORIA — DUNNAVANT, REGINALD JARVIS, 69, a teacher and baseball coach at Central High School in Lunenburg.
INGRAM, JULIAN MONTAGUE, 93, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a railroad brakeman and cattle farmer, widower of Marjorie Brown Ingram.
STRICKLAND, CARROLL MONROE, 80, a Marine Corps staff sergeant who served during the Vietnam War, husband of Violet June Strickland.
WEEMS — BROWN, WILLIAM DONALD SR., 78, a waterman, husband of Phyllis Jones Brown.
WILLIAMSBURG — RICHARDS, MARK STUART, 59, owner of Thru the Lens Photography, companion of Marsha Westbrook.
