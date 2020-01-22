METRO
BASS, THOMAS EARL JR., 87, of Hanover, an employee of the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services, husband of Carlene Bass.
BEHM, THOMAS G., 84, of Powhatan, an Army veteran, a carpenter, husband of Bonnie L. Behm.
BRACKETT, MARGARET, 75, of Richmond, wife of Forest Brackett.
BROWN, GARLAND W., 74, of Richmond, a SuperValu employee, husband of Audrey Brown.
BROWN, GREGORY I., 70, of Richmond, a recreation instructor, husband of Helena Bugg.
BURRUSS, DAWN, 63, of Ashland, a customer service representative for Robert’s Home Medical, wife of Donald Bernard Burruss.
CHILTON, JOANNE TOTTY, 77, of Manakin-Sabot, owner and operator of Nancy Jane Beauty Shop, widow of Joseph C. Chilton.
DANIELS, ANTOINETTE D., 79, of Richmond, a machinist at Philip Morris, widow of Johnnie L. Daniels.
FUHRMAN, JAMES CLAYTON, 66, of New Kent.
GARST, GLENDA KAYE ASHWELL, 80, of Chesterfield, a clerk.
GRAVES, OLGA W., 96, of Richmond, a teacher, widow of Isaac Graves.
JOHNSON, LINWOOD P. SR., of Richmond, widower of Florence Johnson.
JOHNSON, WILLIAM R. JR., 60, of Henrico, husband of Latisha Johnson.
JONES, MARY L., 89, of Richmond, a housekeeper.
JORDAN, PATRICIA, 71, of Goochland, wife of Robert Jordan.
LEWIS, ROBERT T., 80, of Henrico, a truck driver.
McLODA, JANE HOUGHTON, 88, of Midlothian, a bookkeeper, widow of Niles Allan.
MILLER, MILTON RUDOLPH JR., 47, of Chesterfield, a warehouse worker.
MITCHELL, GENEVA CAROL, 73, of Henrico, a director of human resources for the Virginia Department of Taxation, wife of Hampton Mitchell.
MYREE, DANITA LAVONNE, 50, of Richmond, a teacher.
RYLAND, JULIAN ALBERT SR., 70, of Richmond.
SMITH, LANGHORNE HOLMES, 75, of Richmond, husband of Jeanette Smith.
SYKES, THOMAS F., 92, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
TURNER, LINDA SUE, 70, of Richmond.
WILKINSON, JAMES DAVID, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a machinist, husband of Judy Wilkinson.
WILLIAMS, PAUL, 63, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BURKEVILLE — RAKES, JOHN DAVID, 77, a mechanic and farmer, husband of Zanie Mae Banton Rakes.
CHASE CITY — BULLOCK, PHILLIP, 82, a laborer for Wheaton Industries, widower of Remona Pettus Bullock.
TUCK, FRANCES THOMPSON, 75, a deputy clerk of court for Mecklenburg County, widow of Emmett Tuck.
CUMBERLAND — BOYLES, JAMES FRANKLIN, 85, a brick mason, husband of Virginia Hudgins Boyles.
FARMVILLE — JEFFERSON, BRANTLEY MOSES, 89, an Army veteran, owner and pharmacist of Owens Sanford Drug Store and later of Grays Drug Stores, widower of Grace Jackson Jefferson.
GASBURG — CLARY, ARCHER BYNUM, 94, an Army veteran who served during World War II and earned a Purple Heart, a truck driver for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Lenora Bowen Clary.
KING WILLIAM — TURNER, SHEILA P., 58, wife of Mike Turner.
LITWALTON — CONLEY, HUDNALL W. JR., 72, a transportation operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation and an employee of the Lancaster County Solid Waste and Recycling Department.
SOUTH BOSTON — STEVENS, SHIRLEY CLARK, 87, an employee of ABB Inc., widow of Frank Thomas Stevens.
ELSEWHERE
BLEVINS, BETTY ANN, 91, of Munfordville, Ky., a Reynolds Metals employee.
BURTON, ALLEN LEE, 76, of Prince Frederick, Md., husband of Barbara LeHew Burton.
WHITE, JEFFREY SCOTT, 50, of Grand Blanc, Mich., formerly of Saluda, an Army veteran, husband of Heather Webb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.