METRO
CARTER, IRIS COTMAN, 93, of Ashland, widow of Booker T. Carter.
COHEN, MOLLIE ERNA, 90, of Richmond, widow of Herbert A. Cohen.
DAY, VALERIE DENISE, 63, of North Chesterfield.
DiLAURO, DANIEL B., 93, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, an ITT engineer.
GARRETT, BRENDA KORIS, 70, of Sandston, a clerk.
HAYES, SARAH LAVINIA, 97, of Richmond, a schoolteacher.
OWEN, DAVID DALRYMPLE, 77, of Richmond, a worker for L&N, Seaboard Coast Line and CSX railroads, husband of Hannah Bradford Owen.
PORTER, CALVIN WAYNE, 75, of Goochland, husband of Laura Ann Porter.
RAGLAND, MILDRED LOUISE GUNTER, 101, of Hanover, widow of Gus Davis Ragland Sr.
WOODHAM, JEDE MADISON, 74, of Richmond.
WRIGHT, GARY REDMOND, 77, of Richmond, an Army veteran, widower of Margaret Wright.
VIRGINIA
BOYDTON — MORSE, FLORENCE ANN, 76.
DELTAVILLE — MARRIN, FRANCIS D. SR., 77, a member of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 62, an electrician for the City of Richmond and an employee of Middlesex County, widower of Betty Hall Marrin.
EMPORIA — HOBBS, BERNARD J. JR., 63, a correctional officer, husband of Dianne Hobbs.
HAGUE — BURRELL, LINDA MEARA, 70, a membership director for the Maryland Municipal League, wife of Jon C. Burrell.
HEATHSVILLE — COCKRELL, THOMAS WILLIAM, 79, a boilermaker with Union Local 45 Richmond.
RED OAK — CARRINGTON, FANNIE HILL, 97, a housewife, widow of Henry Carrington.
WILLIAMSBURG — BECK, SUSAN McMULLEN, 77, a real estate agent, wife of Donald Beck.
ELSEWHERE
DALTON, AUGUSTINE I. JR., 77, of Macungie, Pa., formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a research chemist for Air Products and Chemicals in Allentown, Pa., husband of Carolyn Harris Dalton.
