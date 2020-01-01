METRO

ALLEN, MELBA L. PIERCE, 86, of Henrico, a Phillip Morris employee.

CURNOW, ANN EDMONDS, 94, of North Chesterfield, widow of Bob Curnow.

GOINS, BARRY, 74, of Powhatan.

HENRY, ESSIE COLLEEN, 57, of Richmond.

LAWSON, KENNETH, 37, of Richmond, husband of Robinette Lawson.

MANOLEY, RONALD WAYNE SR., 70, of Richmond, a surveyor, partner of Peggy Ann Smith.

PUCKETT, EVELYN CLIBORNE, 85, of Chesterfield, a school bus driver, widow of Leonard Puckett.

RICHARDS, VALERIE L., 69, of Richmond, a cook.

ROGERS, BOOKER T., 91, of Henrico, a heavy equipment operator, husband of Annie M. Rogers.

ROOKS, JEAN, 88, of Richmond, a child care provider.

ST. CLAIR, MARY GRAHAM, 93, of Midlothian, a homemaker, widow of Marshall W. St. Clair.

ZIEGLER, BETTY MAE DUNN, 88, of Henrico, a musician, widow of John Malcolm Ziegler.

VIRGINIA

BOYDTON — SCHREIBER, CREMILDE FURTADO, 100, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of William Francis Schreiber.

HALIFAX — EVANS, ROBERT HOLT, an Air Force colonel, 85, husband of Nancy Willis Evans.

HOPEWELL — STEWART, CHRISTA GERTRUDE, 72, a manager, widow of Floyd Stewart.

KENBRIDGE — OGBURN, GEORGE ELLIS, 61, an Army veteran, CEO of Atlantic Coast Hemp LLC, widower of Temperance Anne Ogburn.

ELSEWHERE

WILLIAMS, BETTY DIANE, 70, of Clinton, Md., formerly of King William, an employee of the U.S. Department of Treasury.

