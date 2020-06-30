METRO
BOULDEN, Myrtle Jeanette Rowe, 84, of Mechanicsville.
EASTER, Catherine, 75, of Richmond.
HARDY, Ella, 81, of Henrico.
HUFFMAN, Michelle Leigh Mungo, 46, of Mechanicsville.
IRWIN, William Craig, 76, of Midlothian.
JANES, Joyce Ann, 79, of Charles City.
KARSTEN, Danielle, 82, of Mechanicsville.
KEYES, Marjorie, 91, of Powhatan.
McHUGH, Maria Theresa, 82, of Henrico.
MITCHELL-ALMOND, Carol, 79, of Henrico.
TALLEY, Reba V., 92, of Mechanicsville.
TOWNER, Leon H. Sr., 71, of Richmond.
WASHINGTON, Kimberly D., 40, of Henrico.
WILLIAMS, Joyce Crouch, 80, of Chesterfield.
WOOLDRIDGE, Elizabeth Arlene Gaines, 89, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
GARNER, Curtis Wayne, 78, of Skipwith.
ELSEWHERE
BURTON, Ann, 81, of Apex, N.C.
FOULKE, Joyce Inman, 92, of Nashville, Tenn.
