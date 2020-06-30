METRO

BOULDEN, Myrtle Jeanette Rowe, 84, of Mechanicsville.

EASTER, Catherine, 75, of Richmond.

HARDY, Ella, 81, of Henrico.

HUFFMAN, Michelle Leigh Mungo, 46, of Mechanicsville.

IRWIN, William Craig, 76, of Midlothian.

JANES, Joyce Ann, 79, of Charles City.

KARSTEN, Danielle, 82, of Mechanicsville.

KEYES, Marjorie, 91, of Powhatan.

McHUGH, Maria Theresa, 82, of Henrico.

MITCHELL-ALMOND, Carol, 79, of Henrico.

TALLEY, Reba V., 92, of Mechanicsville.

TOWNER, Leon H. Sr., 71, of Richmond.

WASHINGTON, Kimberly D., 40, of Henrico.

WILLIAMS, Joyce Crouch, 80, of Chesterfield.

WOOLDRIDGE, Elizabeth Arlene Gaines, 89, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

GARNER, Curtis Wayne, 78, of Skipwith.

ELSEWHERE

BURTON, Ann, 81, of Apex, N.C.

FOULKE, Joyce Inman, 92, of Nashville, Tenn.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email