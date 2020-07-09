METRO
EVANS, Calvin, 68, of Henrico.
FREEMAN, Dianne Jones, 63, of Richmond.
GOODNER, Andrew, 54, of Henrico.
HUNT HARVEY, Beverly, of Richmond.
JACKSON, Bailey E., 26, of Chesterfield.
JENKINS, Wilbur Hampton Jr., 86, of Richmond.
LESTER, Tyrone, of Richmond.
RICHARDSON, David Walthall, 95, of Henrico.
SHANNON, Francina M., 64, of Henrico.
SHEPPERSON, Laura, of Richmond.
TAYLOR, Lawrence Levi, 56, of Chesterfield.
WHITE, Dorothy E., 96, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
BLANKS, Frances Arthur, 95, of South Boston.
FRANCISCO, Catherine Williams, 96, of Halifax.
MUSTIAN, Howard Macon Jr., 84, of Crewe.
PRINCE, Sidney Stanley, 73, of Emporia.
SMITH, Elizabeth Forlines, 78, of Virgilina.
WALLER, Mervin Sr., 86, of Caroline.
