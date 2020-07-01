METRO
BONAPARTE, Bonnie Sheryl, 62, of Manakin-Sabot.
HAMPTON, Gus O., 67, of Charles City.
HIRSCH, Geraldine Francis Hadder, 89, of Chester.
LORD, Kenneth William, 70, of Chesterfield.
ROYALL, William Archer Jr., 74, of Richmond.
SLATER, Derrick W., of Richmond.
TAYLOR, Lawrence Levi, 56, of Richmond.
THOMPSON, Virginia A., 74, of Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
FIDLER, James L., 68, of Mathews.
ELSEWHERE
LEE, Marian A., 79, of Townsend, Del.
