METRO
BATTLE, Lillian, of Richmond.
BROWN, Julia M., 94, of Richmond.
BURTON, Sharol G., 62, of Richmond.
DONAN, Mary, 96, of Richmond.
KLEMENT, Mike, 64, of Powhatan.
LESTER, Tyrone, of Richmond.
NASH, Mary Evelyn McIvor, 73, of Chesterfield.
RUSZCZYK, Lorraine A., 69, of Richmond.
SCOTT, William Lawrence, 76, of Mechanicsville.
SMITH, Garrison Cayne, 26, of Montpelier.
STECH, Maria Mercedes Gomez Hart, 86, of Chesterfield.
TALIAFERRO, Alice, 92, of Hanover.
WHITE, Kevin Chatman, 45, of Mechanicsville.
WILKERSON, Anthony R. Sr., 87, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Helen Virginia Macon, 79, of Hanover.
VIRGINIA
BUKER, Richard I., 76, of King William.
HART, Sallie Mae Childress, 102, of Louisa.
MULLINS, Audra H., 87, of Clarksville.
TIMMONS, Robert Baird, 91, of Harrisonburg.
