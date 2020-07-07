METRO
ARTHUR, Faye, 76, of North Chesterfield.
BARNES, David E., 88, of Chesterfield.
CARTER, James Elwood, 91, of Mechanicsville.
CILENTO, Frank, 53, of Chesterfield.
DAVIS, Claudine R., 80, of Richmond.
DELANCY, Mary, 60, of Midlothian.
DONAN, Mary R., 96, of Richmond.
EDWARDS, Robert D. Sr., 84, of Richmond.
GIBBS, Hazel Elizabeth Toone, 92, of Henrico.
GLASCOCK, Mary Soaper, 88, of Henrico.
HANDLEY, Carol Elizabeth, 72, of Richmond.
HARRIS, Jerry Lee Sr., 53, of Hanover.
HOLTZ, Geny Valdrighi, 79, of Hanover.
KENNARD, Alma H., 95, of Richmond.
MURRAY, Roberta, 77, of Mechanicsville.
PERKINS, Hamilton E. Sr., 73, of Highland Springs.
SHEPPERSON, Laura Patricia, 75, of Richmond.
WALKER, Madeline C., 61, of Richmond.
WARNER, Francis, 100, of Richmond.
WHITE, Elizabeth Bullock, 100, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
FOX-MOORE, Angela, 55, of Stafford.
GREENWOOD, Edward L. III, 60, of Aylett.
MORRILL, Pierson Scott Sr., 85, of Scottsville.
NOBLE, Jean DelPapa, 86, of Seaford.
ROSIER, Benjamine Lee Sr., 85, of Prince George.
SNEAD, Harold Douglas Deek, 64, of Kinsale.
ELSEWHERE
AUSTIN, Wayne C., 62, of New York.
