METRO

ARTHUR, Faye, 76, of North Chesterfield.

BARNES, David E., 88, of Chesterfield.

CARTER, James Elwood, 91, of Mechanicsville.

CILENTO, Frank, 53, of Chesterfield.

DAVIS, Claudine R., 80, of Richmond.

DELANCY, Mary, 60, of Midlothian.

DONAN, Mary R., 96, of Richmond.

EDWARDS, Robert D. Sr., 84, of Richmond.

GIBBS, Hazel Elizabeth Toone, 92, of Henrico.

GLASCOCK, Mary Soaper, 88, of Henrico.

HANDLEY, Carol Elizabeth, 72, of Richmond.

HARRIS, Jerry Lee Sr., 53, of Hanover.

HOLTZ, Geny Valdrighi, 79, of Hanover.

KENNARD, Alma H., 95, of Richmond.

MURRAY, Roberta, 77, of Mechanicsville.

PERKINS, Hamilton E. Sr., 73, of Highland Springs.

SHEPPERSON, Laura Patricia, 75, of Richmond.

WALKER, Madeline C., 61, of Richmond.

WARNER, Francis, 100, of Richmond.

WHITE, Elizabeth Bullock, 100, of Henrico.

VIRGINIA

FOX-MOORE, Angela, 55, of Stafford.

GREENWOOD, Edward L. III, 60, of Aylett.

MORRILL, Pierson Scott Sr., 85, of Scottsville.

NOBLE, Jean DelPapa, 86, of Seaford.

ROSIER, Benjamine Lee Sr., 85, of Prince George.

SNEAD, Harold Douglas Deek, 64, of Kinsale.

ELSEWHERE

AUSTIN, Wayne C., 62, of New York.

