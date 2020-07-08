METRO

BATTLE, Lillian, of Richmond.

BROWN, Vivian O., 96, of Henrico.

CROCKETT, Alease Matthews, 83, of Richmond.

FLEMING, Leon A., 59, of Richmond.

HILL, Oliver W. Jr., 71, of Richmond.

JOHNSON, Clyde, 59, of Goochland.

JONES, Inez Virginia, 81, of Richmond.

MALLORY, Jacqueline B., 86, of Henrico.

MANUEL, Betty Rose, 77, of Richmond.

McCLUNG, Susan West, 50, of Powhatan.

PRICE, Iris R., 69, of Richmond.

RAYMOND, Ronald R., 70, of Goochland.

SAMUELS, Alice Lamb, 77, of Henrico.

SIMS, Marvin J., 75, of Mechanicsville.

TAYLOR, Lawrence Levi, 56, of Chesterfield.

WILLIAMS, Linwood Edward, 66, of Richmond.

WOODLEY, Shirley Randolph, 74, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

JONES, Patsy, 76, of Virgilina.

REESE, Irma Hobgood, 92, of South Hill.

ELSEWHERE

ADAMS, Leonard McKinley Jr., 66, of Upper Marlboro, Md.

