METRO
BATTLE, Lillian, of Richmond.
BROWN, Vivian O., 96, of Henrico.
CROCKETT, Alease Matthews, 83, of Richmond.
FLEMING, Leon A., 59, of Richmond.
HILL, Oliver W. Jr., 71, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, Clyde, 59, of Goochland.
JONES, Inez Virginia, 81, of Richmond.
MALLORY, Jacqueline B., 86, of Henrico.
MANUEL, Betty Rose, 77, of Richmond.
McCLUNG, Susan West, 50, of Powhatan.
PRICE, Iris R., 69, of Richmond.
RAYMOND, Ronald R., 70, of Goochland.
SAMUELS, Alice Lamb, 77, of Henrico.
SIMS, Marvin J., 75, of Mechanicsville.
TAYLOR, Lawrence Levi, 56, of Chesterfield.
WILLIAMS, Linwood Edward, 66, of Richmond.
WOODLEY, Shirley Randolph, 74, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
JONES, Patsy, 76, of Virgilina.
REESE, Irma Hobgood, 92, of South Hill.
ELSEWHERE
ADAMS, Leonard McKinley Jr., 66, of Upper Marlboro, Md.
