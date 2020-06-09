METRO
ASHBROOK, Lyni, 78, of Richmond.
BLOOMFIELD, Jerral Harrison, 90, of Henrico.
COLEMAN, James Carey Jr., 94, of Mechanicsville.
DAVIS, Clara B., 70, of Henrico.
MATTOX, Nancy S., 77, of Richmond.
MINTER, Agnes D., 91, of Mechanicsville.
POWELL, Elsie Pompey, 86, of Richmond.
PURYEAR, William, 48, of Chester.
ROWLETT, Elizabeth A., 81, of Richmond.
SAUNDERS, George Bernard Jr., 93, of Richmond.
SMITH, Porter, 100, of Powhatan.
WRIGHT, Christine Garrison Guise, 43, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
MISSAK, George Krikor, 60, of Colonial Heights.
