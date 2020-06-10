METRO
BRIDGES, Marvin R. Sr., 65, of Henrico.
CARSON, Geneva Wolfe, 92, of Henrico.
CHILDRESS, Joseph Norwood, 78, of Mechanicsville.
CLARKE, William, of Richmond.
COLEMAN, Sallie Kenny, 72, of Richmond.
CONYERS, William L., 59, of Richmond.
CRAIG, Victoria E., 67, of Chesterfield.
LIPSCOMB, Linwood Nelson Sr., 80, of Mechanicsville.
NEWMAN, Dorothy Christine Colbert, 80, of South Chesterfield.
SHELTON, Darrell D. Sr., 56, of North Chesterfield.
THREAT, Maurice W., 55, of Richmond.
TURNER, George Walter, 88, of Richmond.
VAUGHAN, Aubrey Curtis, 69, of Glen Allen.
WALLACE, James Alton, 87, of Charles City.
WILLIAMS, Zebedie D., 80, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BALL, Robert Harding, 76, of Bruington.
BETTIS, Bessie Waller, 92, of South Boston.
SYLVA, Jacquelyn Campbell, 90, of Tappahannock.
