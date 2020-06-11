METRO
COLLINS, Brendan T., 18, of Henrico.
CROCKETT, R. Ralph, 87, of Henrico.
CRUMP, Oraphine W., 96, of Quinton.
DEUSEBIO, Laverne Jones, of Richmond.
ERICE, Judith Ann, of Henrico.
FITCH, Donald L., 90, of Powhatan.
HARAHAN, Susannah, 81, of Richmond.
HUNT, Dorothy O., 90, of Mechanicsville.
KLINAR, Martin Karl, 71, of Glen Allen.
LEWIS, Elsie Mae, 80, of Charles City.
LYELL, John C., 93, of Richmond.
MILFORD, Dwayne, 58, of Richmond.
MORRISON, Annona Jane, 85, of Chesterfield.
PATTERSON, Vanessa, 32, of Chesterfield.
SCHRADER, Ethel Loraine, 94, of Henrico.
SMITH, Porter, 100, of Powhatan.
YOUNGER, Denise, 54, of Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
JACKSON, Mary S., 88, of King William.
PATTON, William, 94, of Petersburg.
ELSEWHERE
BOYD, Johnnie Margurite, 81, of Philadelphia.
