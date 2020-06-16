METRO
ANDERSON, Francis Lauritz, 91, of Highland Springs.
BARBER, Carrie Mae Lavender, 93, of Chesterfield.
BOYD, Johnnie, 81, of Richmond.
CLAYTON, Cora Annie, 83, of Chesterfield.
DIACONT, Virginia Costello, 90, of Mechanicsville.
DUFFER, Patricia, 88, of Henrico.
EVANS, Ruby S., 101, of Richmond.
EVANS, William, 91, of Richmond.
HARDY, Connell, 74, of Richmond.
HASTINGS, Mildred, 96, of Henrico.
HUGGINS, Lonell, 82, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, John Michael Sr., 56, of Henrico.
MOSS, Walter R. Jr., 56, of Richmond.
OLIVIS, Blanchard III, 70, of Richmond.
PITCHFORD, Frances R., of Richmond.
PUCCINELLI, Osvaldo Ralph Jr., 78, of Richmond.
ROSENBERG, Mary, 77, of Midlothian.
WADE, Betty Lee Scruggs, 81, of Chesterfield.
WELCH, Donald Ray, 85, of Chesterfield.
WHEELER, Herbert Eugene Sr., 73, of Glen Allen.
WILLIAMS, Frances D., 50, of Highland Springs.
VIRGINIA
GERMAN, Beverly, 83, of Albemarle.
McDOWELL, Greg, 57, of Blackstone.
SEABORNE, Emma, 79, of Petersburg.
SPICER, Dorothy W., 94, of Harrisonburg.
TALMAGE, Courtney, 33, of Yorktown.
ELSEWHERE
WHITE, Barbara Magee, 74, of Cape Coral, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.