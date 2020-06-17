METRO
BALLOU, Kathy Underwood, 53, of Mechanicsville.
BLOOMFIELD, Jerral Harrison, 90, of Henrico.
BURNETTE, James Thomas, 68, of Glen Allen.
CRUMP, Oraphine Watkins, 96, of New Kent.
DESORMEAUX, Jacques George, 79, of Midlothian.
DICKERSON, Madison Eugene, 65, of Richmond.
FREEMAN, Jerry Allen, 57, of Chesterfield.
HARRIS, Tina Allen, 46, of Charles City.
JUNIUS, Gilbert, 72, of Richmond.
KUHN, John J., 88, of Richmond.
LAMBERT, Beverly Johnson, 71, of Richmond.
LEWIS, Gloria, 87, of Goochland.
LEWIS, Linwood J., 72, of Richmond.
LONG, Valeria, 92, of Richmond.
MARSHALL, Ruby, of Richmond.
M’COY, Katherine Sheffield, 90, of Richmond.
SHAW, Gale Kirby, 73, of North Chesterfield.
SILVER, Elva Ernestine, 77, of Chesterfield.
SLAUGHTER, Lyn Burton, 70, of Matoaca.
SMITH, Carol, 79, of Ashland.
SMITH, George Alfred, 90, of Highland Springs.
WILLIAMS, Zebedie D., 80, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BURTON, William Stone Jr., 78, of Glen Allen.
COLEMAN, Everette E., 60, of Aylett.
GLIDDEN, Bernice Little, 85, of Williamsburg.
HAMILTON, James E., 65, of King William.
LANKFORD, Carter Blackford, 74, of Heathsville.
STUART, Thomas James, 63, of Hopewell.
ELSEWHERE
WATKINS, Roma, 85, of Upper Marlboro, Md.
