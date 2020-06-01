METRO
ABRAMS, HAROLD LEE III, 30, of Richmond, husband of Key Abrams.
ABRAMS, HARRY BURTON JR., 87, of King William, an Army veteran, a Reynolds Metals employee, husband of LaVerne Bowles Abrams.
ADAMS, CARINA ISABEL VERDEGUER MARTICORENA, 40, of Mechanicsville, an architect, wife of Phillip Scott Adams.
FARMER, MARIE LIPFORD, 77, of Chesterfield, a school bus driver.
GAULDEN, DENNIS LOUIS, 68, of Richmond, husband of Maureen Gaulden.
HOWARD, JAMES JR., 61, of Richmond, a zoo worker.
LIGHTFOOT, LOUISE, of Richmond.
MURPHY, ALONZA J., 58, of Richmond.
ROSE, KENNETH EDWARD, 65, of Richmond.
SCOTT, MATTIE, 95, of Henrico.
SPURRELL, SHARON LEE MICHELSON, 80, of Richmond, an executive secretary, widow of Eric W. Spurrell.
WHITAKER, NELSON RAY, 82, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a computer technician, widower of Tillie Marie Whitaker.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — WILKINS, JUDITH ANN FLETCHER, 75, a bank teller for Citizens Bank & Trust Co., widow of Frank James Wilkins.
CARROLLTON — ALSTON, JUANITA, 78, a hotel executive housekeeper, widow of Joseph Alston.
CHASE CITY — MORROW, ALICE RIDDLE, 82, a Hampco Apparel employee, wife of Wesley Morrow.
EMPORIA — HARRELL, FAYE W., 83, a homemaker, widow of Floyd Harrell.
FARMVILLE — SPILLMAN, CAROLYN JOYCE, 61.
GUM SPRING — GRANDSTAFF, LEE ROY, 94, widower of Alice Virginia Parrish.
HALIFAX — FRANCISCO, CURTIS WILLIAM JR., 68, a Lasco Bath Products employee, husband of Joyce Hogan Francisco.
KILMARNOCK — BROWN, JOYCE WINSTEAD, 73, a co-owner of Eubanks & Son, wife of Fletcher L. Brown III.
REYNOLDS, GERLEEN DAVIS, 93, a homemaker, widow of Beale Reynolds.
LIVELY — SANTANGELO, LOUIS, a railroad maintenance worker, husband of Eileen Santangelo.
VICTORIA — HAZELWOOD, JAMES RAY JR., 55, an auto body technician for Burkeville Body Shop.
WARFIELD — BLANTON, DOROTHY RUTH SEWARD, 70, wife of Ronnie Blanton Sr.
ELSEWHERE
JACKSON, SHIRLEY S., 94, of New Creek, W.Va., formerly of Richmond, a secretary, widow of Clarence Jackson Jr.
