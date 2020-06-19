METRO
BURRUSS, Hugh Milton Jr., 79, of Chesterfield.
DALTON, Elizabeth Hart, 26, of Richmond.
HEARN, Andrea C., 77, of Richmond.
HOFFMAN, Jeffrey A., 34, of Lakeside.
HOLLAND-KING, Bridgette, 60, of Richmond.
JEFFERSON, Doris Thornton King, of Henrico.
JORDAN, Aubury A., 78, of Richmond.
JUNIUS, Gilbert Lee, 72, of Chesterfield.
MORGAN, Clarence E. Jr., 62, of Richmond.
RUSSELL, Gail Pitts, 83, of Midlothian.
SLATER, Rosalie, 70, of Richmond.
SOBECKI, Dennis, 74, of Richmond.
WILKINSON, Ormonde, 79, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
FRAZIER, Michael Alan, 65, of Prince George.
HALBROOK, Judy Lee, 75, of South Hill.
