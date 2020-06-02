METRO
ALLEN, DORIS HAIRSTON, 89, of Richmond.
BROWN, THOMAS WARREN, 70, of Midlothian, an Air Force veteran, a manager, husband of Sandra Brown.
CARTER, CHANTAIN NETIA, 59, of Sandston, a minister.
CARTER, IRVIN L. SR., 88, of Richmond, a shipping/receiving supervisor for R.L. Polk, husband of Emma M. Carter.
CHURCH, JOYCE GAMMON, 79, of Richmond.
CODY, FRANKLYN, 83, of Chesterfield, a truck driver.
CUMMINS, ROBERT HENRY SR., 81, of Chester, a supervisor, wife of Leonore B. Cummins.
ESTES, ROBERT TRUMAN SR., 86, of Powhatan, a sales manager, husband of Doris S. Estes.
HIESKILL, MICHAEL S., 61, of Mechanicsville, a driver.
HINGST, RONALD A., 82, of Manakin-Sabot, an Army veteran, a worker in corporate management, husband of Kathleen Picard Hingst.
KEY, JENNIFER L., 67, of Henrico, a sous chef.
LEE, JAMES EDWARD, 70, of Richmond, a landscaper.
MASON, HENRY, 88, of Henrico, husband of Delores Finch Mason.
MERRITT, CLYDE, 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a messenger, husband of Johnetta Merritt.
MORTON, ROBERT, 90, of Richmond.
SHELTON, GEORGE RUSSELL JR., 72, of North Chesterfield, a painter.
SPURRELL, SHARON LEE MICHELSON, 80, of Richmond, an executive secretary, widow of Eric W. Spurrell.
TRACE, DAVID ALLEN, 58, of Mechanicsville.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — SNELLINGS, JAMES ROLAND, 51, a truck driver for Vulcan Materials, husband of Janice Leigh Snellings.
CUMBERLAND — CLABO, BONNIE SPEAS, 67, a social services worker.
DILLWYN — COOK, LUCY GLOVER, 85, an assistant librarian in research and development for Philip Morris, widow of Kermit Briscoe Cook.
FRANKLIN — RUTLEDGE, HAROLD KEITH, 96, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a wood procurement general manager for Georgia Pacific, widower of June Pickard Rutledge.
SIFFRIN, JOHN PETER, 85, a National Guard veteran, an airplane manufacturing purchasing manager, husband of Margretta Victuelles Siffrin.
REEDVILLE — GEORGE, DONALD HAYDON, 93, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a naval gun expert, widower of Jane Beverley George.
