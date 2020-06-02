METRO

ALLEN, DORIS HAIRSTON, 89, of Richmond.

BROWN, THOMAS WARREN, 70, of Midlothian, an Air Force veteran, a manager, husband of Sandra Brown.

CARTER, CHANTAIN NETIA, 59, of Sandston, a minister.

CARTER, IRVIN L. SR., 88, of Richmond, a shipping/receiving supervisor for R.L. Polk, husband of Emma M. Carter.

CHURCH, JOYCE GAMMON, 79, of Richmond.

CODY, FRANKLYN, 83, of Chesterfield, a truck driver.

CUMMINS, ROBERT HENRY SR., 81, of Chester, a supervisor, wife of Leonore B. Cummins.

ESTES, ROBERT TRUMAN SR., 86, of Powhatan, a sales manager, husband of Doris S. Estes.

HIESKILL, MICHAEL S., 61, of Mechanicsville, a driver.

HINGST, RONALD A., 82, of Manakin-Sabot, an Army veteran, a worker in corporate management, husband of Kathleen Picard Hingst.

KEY, JENNIFER L., 67, of Henrico, a sous chef.

LEE, JAMES EDWARD, 70, of Richmond, a landscaper.

MASON, HENRY, 88, of Henrico, husband of Delores Finch Mason.

MERRITT, CLYDE, 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a messenger, husband of Johnetta Merritt.

MORTON, ROBERT, 90, of Richmond.

SHELTON, GEORGE RUSSELL JR., 72, of North Chesterfield, a painter.

SPURRELL, SHARON LEE MICHELSON, 80, of Richmond, an executive secretary, widow of Eric W. Spurrell.

TRACE, DAVID ALLEN, 58, of Mechanicsville.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — SNELLINGS, JAMES ROLAND, 51, a truck driver for Vulcan Materials, husband of Janice Leigh Snellings.

CUMBERLAND — CLABO, BONNIE SPEAS, 67, a social services worker.

DILLWYN — COOK, LUCY GLOVER, 85, an assistant librarian in research and development for Philip Morris, widow of Kermit Briscoe Cook.

FRANKLIN — RUTLEDGE, HAROLD KEITH, 96, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a wood procurement general manager for Georgia Pacific, widower of June Pickard Rutledge.

SIFFRIN, JOHN PETER, 85, a National Guard veteran, an airplane manufacturing purchasing manager, husband of Margretta Victuelles Siffrin.

REEDVILLE — GEORGE, DONALD HAYDON, 93, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a naval gun expert, widower of Jane Beverley George.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email