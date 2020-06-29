METRO

ABRAHAM, Joseph, 81, of Chesterfield.

BOGAN, Kyle Jordan, 30, of Richmond.

BONAPARTE, Bonnie, 62, of Manakin-Sabot.

BRANCH, Larry Demetrice Jr., 24, of Richmond.

CLARKE, Ellen C., 71, of Richmond.

COLEMAN, Marlene Ditlefsen, 92, of Henrico.

DESORMEAUX, Jacques, 79, of Chesterfield.

DICKINSON, Mary Elizabeth Flippen, 95, of Mechanicsville.

FIELDS, Margaret, 97, of Richmond.

GREEN, William Charles, 70, of Hanover.

HINES, James R., 86, of Henrico.

HOGGE, Deborah S., 69, of Henrico.

JOHNSON, Robert Pleasant Jr., 56, of Glen Allen.

JOYNER, Ruby, 89, of Richmond.

LEWIS, Catherine M., 91, of Richmond.

PARKER, Mamie, 92, of Richmond.

SCHUELER, Madeline Elaine Paepcke, 87, of Midlothian.

STEED, Grace Ann, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, Joyce Crouch, 80, of Chesterfield.

WOOLDRIDGE, Elizabeth Arlene Gaines, 89, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

BOWLES, Ray Wade, 65, of Colonial Heights.

ELDER, Steven D., 78, of Spout Spring.

HUTCHINSON, Mary Daniel, 86, of Tappahannock.

MEYER, Margaret Elizabeth Nott, 77, of Charlottesville.

OWEN, Sara Elizabeth Cantrell, 83, of Wakefield.

ROBERTSON, Gary Austin, 70, of Church Road.

ROBINSON, Cora L., 98, of Deltaville.

