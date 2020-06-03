METRO
BACON-FARMER, ZIKIA M., 34, of Henrico, a mortgage loan processor.
BELSCHES, ALTON H. SR., 87, of Richmond, a Richmond police officer, widower of Cornelia Brown Belsches.
BERRY, JOHN LEE JR., 62, of Richmond, a towing worker, husband of Jessica Berry.
BOOKER, LILLIAN, 77, of Richmond, a teacher, wife of Edward Booker.
BOWDEN, JOHN JR., 94, of Richmond.
CASKEY, SHIRLEY LOUISE, 86, of Henrico, a worker in retail sales, widow of James E. Caskey.
COTMAN, ROBERT SR., 87, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a material handler for Westvaco.
CROONENBERGHS, ROBERT EMILE, 71, of Goochland, husband of Grace Croonenberghs.
DUDLEY, LILLIE PENNINGTON, 90, of Richmond, a homemaker.
HARRIS, HENRIETTA C., 67, of Charles City, an instructional aide for the Charles City school system, wife of Howard R. Harris.
HAYMON, ROBIN JAMAHL, 33, of Chesterfield, an Apple Store employee.
INGRAM, WILLETT, 70, of Richmond.
LEE, MARY ELIZABETH, 67, of Henrico.
LEWIS, ELLEN J., 72, of Mechanicsville.
ROLLINS, MARION F., 85, of Manakin-Sabot.
SHERROD, WILLIAM V. JR., 65, of Henrico, an editor.
SMITH, ROBERT H. SR., 92, of Glen Allen, a guidance counselor, an Army colonel.
SPURRELL, SHARON LEE MICHELSON, 80, of Richmond, an executive secretary, widow of Eric W. Spurrell.
TAYLOR, ELSIE KINTON, 94, of Henrico, widow of George G. Taylor Jr.
WILLIAMS, LILLIE MAE, 96, of Henrico, an environmental technician for the Henrico school system, widow of Albert Williams Sr.
VIRGINIA
BRACEY — TIFFANY, IRENE RUTH, 78, a homemaker, wife of Harold F. Tiffany.
CARROLLTON — ALSTON, JUANITA, 78, an executive housekeeper, widow of Joseph Alston.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — JACKSON, WESTON THOMAS, 3, son of Daniel and Ashleigh Jackson.
CHASE CITY — MOOREFIELD, ELIZABETH MULLINS, 75, a clerk receptionist for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, wife of Earl L. Moorefield.
DAVIS WHARF — BROWNING, R. WAYNE SR., 88, husband of Mary Will Copes Browning.
FRANKLIN — ELLIS, BEVERLY EARL, 82, a maintenance worker at Amadus Industries, husband of Barbara Ann Ellis.
HALIFAX — WALLACE, PRINCE A. SR., 84. an employee of Mason Day Excavating and trucking companies, husband of Annie Wallace.
SUFFOLK — WEST, MARGARET VIRGINIA, 82, a homemaker, widow of Littleton Judson West Jr.
ELSEWHERE
COTMAN, LATISHA PATRICIA, 40, of Maryland, a teacher.
KING, CHARLES, of Huntington Beach, Calif., formerly of Richmond, owner and president and CEO of Sunset Pacific Transportation, husband of Holly Hawkins King.
