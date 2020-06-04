METRO
ADAMS, TERRENCE, 47, of Richmond.
BURGESS, JOYCE LUCK, 83, of Spotsylvania, a legal secretary, widow of Walter D. Burgess.
DAVIS, VERNON CRAIG, 82, of Richmond, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a sales representative, husband of Caroline Davis.
DEWEY, JAYNE HAWPE, 92, of Chesterfield, a legal secretary, wife of L.J. Dewey.
FERGUSON, EARL, 72, of Richmond, a worker in real estate, husband of Linda Ferguson.
GARDNER, JOHN, 43, of Midlothian.
HALLBERT, MARIE FREILER, 91, of Richmond, a hotel assistant manager, cashier and customer service representative, widow of Curt Hallbert.
HOPKINS, GLORIA, 81, of Richmond.
JACKSON, FRANCINE E., of Richmond.
JOHNSON, CORNELIUS, 60, of Richmond.
JONES, JENNIFER, 37, of Hanover, a sales lead at Ferguson Enterprises, wife of Ryan M. Jones.
KING, PHILIP N., 73, of Powhatan, husband of Patricia Lewis King.
LANE, HARRY JR., 68, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a fixer for Philip Morris.
LINDSEY, ORA SCOTTLEAN, 90, of Sandston, widow of Earl F. Lindsey Sr.
MONTGOMERY, MARY JANE, 69, of Richmond.
THORNTON, JOHN JR., 62, of Henrico.
WASHINGTON, MARTHA, 79, of Richmond, widow of Joseph Alfred Washington.
VIRGINIA
BUCKINGHAM — PERKINS, REUBEN THOMAS, 79, a truck driver for Kyanite Mining Corp. and Buffalo Wood Products, husband of Mary Ranson Perkins.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — FERRELL, BRANDIE DAWN, 38.
CHASE CITY — COLGATE, MILDRED ADELAIDE SIMMONS, 91, a substitute teacher at Bluestone High School.
CHURCH ROAD — QUINN, MICHAEL LEMMON, 56, a supervisor for Lea Industries, husband of Tammy Dunaway Quinn.
HALIFAX — CREWS, HARRY TILLMAN JR., 84, a tobacco farmer, husband of Audrey Epperson Crews.
GLASS, MARGARET McDANIEL, 96, an employee of Kings Supermarket, wife of Noel Edward Glass.
PETERSBURG — PINKLETON, NORMAN COLUMBUS JR., 95, a Navy and Coast Guard veteran who served during World War II, a field auditor with the Virginia Department of Taxation, husband of Elizabeth Harvell Pinkleton and widower of Elsie Williams Pinkleton.
TAPPAHANNOCK — MILLER, MICHAEL S., 73, a mechanic for Ball Excavating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.