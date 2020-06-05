METRO
BORKEY, CHARLES EDWARD, 79, of Powhatan, a worker for DuPont Industries, husband of Rose Borkey.
CHRISTIAN, EARL L., 72, of Richmond.
CONTON, WAYNE BERNARD, 54, of Henrico, an auto mechanic and detailer, husband of Amy Shirrelle Conton.
DICKERSON, ERIC R., 45, of Henrico, an Army veteran, an environmental service worker for McGuire Veteran Affairs Medical Center.
FERGUSON, EARL MARK, 72, of Richmond, a worker in real estate, husband of Linda Ferguson.
LANE, HARRY THOMAS JR., 68, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a fixer for Philip Morris.
McNORTON, VIVIAN WILSON, 95, of Richmond, a teacher for Richmond Public Schools.
SHORES, ANNIE M. ZIMMER, 84, of Sandston, a homemaker.
SMITH, RALPH EDWARD, 89, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, a body shop owner, widower of Louise Watkins Smith.
WADE, STEPHANNIE L., 67, of Mechanicsville, a bus driver.
VIRGINIA
BOYDTON — MANGUM, CLAUDE FRANKLIN, 75, an employee of Lasco Bath Inc.
CHASE CITY — BROWN, EVELYN BROOKS, 86, an employee of Jonbil Inc.
LA CROSSE — JUST, JOSEPH HENRY, 74, an Army colonel, husband of Charlene Reese Just.
PETERSBURG — HARRIS, GARRY RAY, 53, husband of Shannon Dawn Harris.
REEDVILLE — CRUMP, RICHARD MILTON JR., 91, a court administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
TAPPAHANNOCK — HOBSON, HOWARD LLOYD, 79, founder of Construction Safety Consultancy.
