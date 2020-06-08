METRO
BARRETT, Richard G., 67, of Henrico.
BRANYON, Myra, 89, of Richmond.
BUTLER, James David, 85, of Chester.
CREWS, Thomas Aaron, 45, of New Kent.
DILES, Ida Rebecca, 97, of Richmond.
EVANS, Ethel Clay, 100, of Sandy Hook.
FLAX, Lakita N., 39, of Richmond.
FORBES, Jim, 76, of Mechanicsville.
GARNER, Charlie.
HALL, Stuart Lee, 65, of Hanover.
KNIGHT, Doris C., 81, of Henrico.
MANN, Mary E., 88, of Henrico.
McNORTON, Vivian Wilson, 95, of Richmond.
MILLER, Frances Nevel, 87, of Chesterfield.
NIVENS, Camille, 68, of Richmond.
PASCHALL, Walter Ray, 81, of Chesterfield.
PEREZ, Marie Victoria Thompson, 90, of Hanover.
SULLIVAN, William Joseph Jr., 95, of Richmond.
VALENTINE, Mikey, 65, of Richmond.
WILEY, Luther W., 84, of Hanover.
WILLS, David William, 37, of Henrico.
WINGO, William Bruce, 75, of Richmond.
WORSHAM, William B. Jr., 87, of Powhatan.
WRIGHT, Christine Garrison Guise, 43, of Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.