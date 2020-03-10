METRO

ALCOCK, EVELYN RITCHIE, 92, of Richmond, an employee of Defense Supply Center Richmond, wife of Emmett B. Alcock.

BRANCH, MILTON, of Richmond.

CLARKE, GARLAND M., 75, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a Philip Morris employee.

COLEMAN, DIANDRA J., 35, of Richmond.

CURTIS, MARTHA RHODES LANCASTER, 88, of Richmond, widow of Richard Curtis.

DERIEUX, SAMUEL ARTHUR, 93, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a certified public accountant and managing partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP, widower of Sara Frances Young Derieux.

FOGG, TEMPLE WHITT, 94, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, an employee of the Internal Revenue Service, widower of Elizabeth Spencer Fogg.

GRAY, SHERRY TYLER, 55, of Henrico, a program analyst, widow of Charles Riddick Gray Jr.

HAMMANN, JOAN NOREEN, 88, of Midlothian, a registered nurse, widow of Harold B. Hammann.

HARTRIDGE, DEBORAH D., 51, of Richmond, a country club worker, partner of James Dobbins.

KACZMARSKI, HELEN SNIEGON, 99, of West Point, a homemaker, widow of Victor E. Kaczmarski.

MOORE, CARLTON R., 55, of Henrico.

MUELLER, JOHN MALCOLM, 73, of Richmond, a physician, widower of Margaret Glenn Mueller.

REID, ALYCE, 102, of Richmond, an editor, widow of Howard Reid.

RICKER, GARY EUGENE, 49, of Sandston, a business owner.

SABLE, CATHY L., 67, of South Chesterfield, an optician, wife of Douglas B. Sable.

TEMPLE, JAMES E., 82, of Hanover, a construction worker, widower of Jean Charlene Morrow Temple.

WHITE, ARTHUR JAMES JR., 65, of Richmond, husband of Dorothea White.

WILLIAMS, ALFRED LEROY JR., 64, of Richmond, a drug counselor.

VIRGINIA

BOYDTON — RICHARDSON, BERNARD JOSEPH SR., 65, a maintenance worker for Mecklenburg House, husband of Beverly Andrews Richardson.

LOUISA — MEEK, JERRY WAYNE SR., 80, an Air Force veteran, a bank courier, widower of Mary Davis Meek.

MEREDITHVILLE — BROWN, PAMELA HENDERSON, 85, wife of Sidney Edward Brown.

SOUTH BOSTON — CONNER, SALLIE MORRIS, 95, a Belk saleswoman, widow of William W. Conner.

ELSEWHERE

BYRON, KATHERINE CASEY, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of South Boston, 102, an executive secretary of the Halifax United Way, widow of Thomas A. Byron.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started