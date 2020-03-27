METRO
BOOKER, JOYCE ELIZABETH, 80, of Henrico.
COBB, WYLIE KEITH, 57, of Henrico, a master carpenter and musician.
HILL, WILLIAM JENNINGS SR., 86, of Hanover, a receiving clerk, widower of Aileen C. Hill.
HOLLOWAY, GLORIA, of Richmond.
PARKER, JOE NORMAN SR., 96, of Henrico, widower of Bernice Brown.
RICHARDSON, FRANCES A., 81, of Henrico, a homemaker.
RUFFIN, TOM E., 79, of Richmond, a heavy equipment operator, husband of Shirley D. Ruffin.
SHERMAN, CHARLOTTE B., 88, of Mechanicsville, a proofreader, widow of Moses Early Sherman Jr.
SNEAD, OTIS, 54, of Crozier, widower of Karen Snead.
VIRGINIA
COLUMBIA — TYSON, FREDDIE, 78, owner of Tyson’s Plumbing & Heating and Cumberland-Powhatan Septic Service, husband of Mary Thurston Tyson.
HALIFAX — FEARS, THOMAS EDWARD, 51, a correctional officer for Blue Ridge Regional Jail, husband of Kelly Satterfield Fears.
OILVILLE — TAYLOR, AL BURINS, 79.
SOUTH BOSTON — HOLT, BARBARA JEAN MORRIS, 75, a hairdresser, widow of Coy Lee Holt.
ELSEWHERE
CHARITY, HERMAN RUSSELL JR., 65, of Vallejo, Calif., formerly of Richmond.
LEASBURG, RONALD HENRY, 87, of Elizabeth City, N.C., an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a nuclear reactor engineer, husband of Therese Leasburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.