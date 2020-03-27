METRO

BOOKER, JOYCE ELIZABETH, 80, of Henrico.

COBB, WYLIE KEITH, 57, of Henrico, a master carpenter and musician.

HILL, WILLIAM JENNINGS SR., 86, of Hanover, a receiving clerk, widower of Aileen C. Hill.

HOLLOWAY, GLORIA, of Richmond.

PARKER, JOE NORMAN SR., 96, of Henrico, widower of Bernice Brown.

RICHARDSON, FRANCES A., 81, of Henrico, a homemaker.

RUFFIN, TOM E., 79, of Richmond, a heavy equipment operator, husband of Shirley D. Ruffin.

SHERMAN, CHARLOTTE B., 88, of Mechanicsville, a proofreader, widow of Moses Early Sherman Jr.

SNEAD, OTIS, 54, of Crozier, widower of Karen Snead.

VIRGINIA

COLUMBIA — TYSON, FREDDIE, 78, owner of Tyson’s Plumbing & Heating and Cumberland-Powhatan Septic Service, husband of Mary Thurston Tyson.

HALIFAX — FEARS, THOMAS EDWARD, 51, a correctional officer for Blue Ridge Regional Jail, husband of Kelly Satterfield Fears.

OILVILLE — TAYLOR, AL BURINS, 79.

SOUTH BOSTON — HOLT, BARBARA JEAN MORRIS, 75, a hairdresser, widow of Coy Lee Holt.

ELSEWHERE

CHARITY, HERMAN RUSSELL JR., 65, of Vallejo, Calif., formerly of Richmond.

LEASBURG, RONALD HENRY, 87, of Elizabeth City, N.C., an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a nuclear reactor engineer, husband of Therese Leasburg.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email