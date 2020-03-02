METRO
ALLEN, WILLIS EDWARD, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a deputy sheriff, widower of Lenore Allen.
CHRISTIAN, CLYDE E., 84, of Richmond, a math teacher.
CRONK, MARY LOU, 88, of Powhatan, a secretary in the insurance industry.
FENDER, DIANE COVINGTON, 72, of Chester, a branch manager for First Colonial Bank, widow of Jeffrey R. Fender.
FLETCHER, BARBARA SCOTT, 70, of Richmond, a social worker, IBM employee and medical assistant.
HADDON, THOMAS MARSHALL, 81, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, an HVAC worker.
HARVEY, JACKIE, 74, of Highland Springs, an Army veteran, a repairman, husband of Janice Harvey.
JETER, WILLIAM MASON, 87, of Hanover, husband of Elizabeth Gayle Jeter.
LIPSCOMB, DORIS IRENE WALLS, 96, of Powhatan, a buyer for MCV/VCU, widow of Wirtley T. Lipscomb Jr.
MILLS, BERTHA JUDY C., 76, of Hanover, a clerk, wife of James Mills Jr.
PRITCHETT, HOPE C. JUDY, 69, of Henrico, a business office employee for Wachovia.
SKIPPER, RAYMOND NATHANIEL SR., 96, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a minister, widower of Margaret Smith Skipper.
WEAVER, ROBERT BLAND SR., 95, of Richmond, an auto retailer.
WHITE, BEVERLY WILLIAMSON, 75, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of William White.
WILSON, LOUISE ANDREWS, 78, of Chester, a financial manager for the U.S. government, wife of Ronald E. Wilson Sr.
WINSTON, KATE ESTHER, 75, of Hanover, a cook.
WYCHE, BOBBY R., 80, of Richmond, a teacher.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — ADAMS, LETITIA J., 48, a front end manager at Food Lion.
BLACKSBURG — PRIDAY, WILLIAM BRYAN, 46, husband of Wanda Priday.
BLACKSTONE — OVERTON, FRANCES FARLEY, 102, a bookkeeper for Citizens Bank & Trust, widow of Calvin Holt Overton.
BRACEY — BAIRD, AUBREY CLAY, 90, a director of administrative services for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Bertha W. Baird.
CALLAO — GODDARD, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN, 57, owner of E.L. Goddard, husband of Amy Hall Goddard.
CARTERSVILLE — WALTON, HERMAN LELAND JR., 72, an Air Force veteran, a Realtor and broker, husband of Zita Hobbs Walton.
CHASE CITY — JONES, JUANITA PETTUS, 71, widow of Herman Jones.
CLARKSVILLE — BARNES, STEWART THOMAS, 74, a Navy veteran, a general contractor, husband of Maryann Doran Barnes.
GASBURG — WRIGHT, STELLA COLLIER, 92, a homemaker, widow of William Paige Wright Sr.
GUM SPRING — WADDY, MARION, 77.
KENBRIDGE — RIPPLINGER, KAREN ANNE LEE, 76, a buffalo and horse rancher, widow of Eugene Mary Ripplinger.
LYNCHBURG — MARTIN, CHRYSTINE COATES, 88, a homemaker, widow of William T. Martin.
ELSEWHERE
KING, BARBARA KAY ALDERMAN, 82, of Atlanta, formerly of Richmond, a librarian, widow of Wilton Wayt King.
