METRO
BICE, DANIEL ODEL, 61, of Chesterfield, an irrigation control worker, husband of Kitty Bice.
BICKLEY, VIRGINIA FLORENCE WATKINS, 76, of Louisa, a teacher, wife of Harvey Bickley.
BULGER, DONALD LAMAR, 77, of Charles City, owner of Bar-d Enterprises Inc. printing business, partner of Betty S. Sweeney.
BURRELL, ALICE M. HUDSON, 78, of Richmond, wife of Claude O. Burrell Jr.
COLEMAN, HENRY LOUIS, 81, of Richmond, husband of Juanita Coleman.
EATON, LINDA HUDGINS, 74, of Mechanicsville, an auditor for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, wife of Toney Eaton.
GOODE, CHARLES, of Richmond.
GOODE, VICTORIA P., 101, of Glen Allen, a registered nurse at MCV, widow of Sam Goode.
GRAY, SAMUEL W.T. JR., 47, of Richmond, a cook.
HALL, HELEN WILDERMAN, 94, of Chesterfield, a restaurant owner, widow of Robert J. Wilderman.
HENDRICK, DONALD, 89, of Henrico, a laborer, widower of Mabel Hendrick.
MITCHELL, DAVID B. JR., 74, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
NEAL, ROBERT LEE JR., of Richmond.
NORRIS, LUCILLE A., 75, of Hanover, an actuary with Mass Mutual Life Insurance, wife of Ronald Norris.
PALMER, ALICE LEE CLARKE, 98, of Midlothian, a teacher’s assistant, widow of Gordon M. Palmer.
PERROW, JANE LEITCH, 92, of Richmond, a worker in education, widow of Tazewell Julian Perrow Jr.
PRYOR, SARAH LEE, 97, of Richmond, a domestic worker for a family, widow of Snowden Clyde Pryor Jr.
RUGGIERO, MARGUERITE KATHLEEN, 88, of Henrico, widow of John Ruggiero.
RUSCHMEYER, ROBERT RAYMOND JR., 68, of Chesterfield, a Navy chief petty officer, husband of Terry Ruschmeyer.
SEABROOK, MARY LUCILLE, 85, of Richmond, a secretary, widow of Edward J. Seabrook.
SECOR, JUDITH TALLEY, 85, of Midlothian, a teacher, widow of Henry V. Secor.
SNIPES, DANNY LYNN, 62, of Richmond.
WALDROP, JOHN WAYNE SR., 79, of Richmond, an Army veteran, owner of Manchester Auto Parts, husband of Jane Bailey Waldrop.
WRIGHT, CLYDE WILLIAM, 63, of Chester, a Philip Morris USA employee, fiance of Melinda Palmer.
VIRGINIA
KILMARNOCK — PACKEY, SHIRLEY ROSE, 67, a homemaker, wife of John Robert Packey.
LANCASTER — KELLEY, CHRISTABEL VIRGINIA, 103, a homemaker, widow of James Ware Kelley Sr.
NEW CANTON — WOODSON, LOU ELLEN DUNIVAN, 92, a beautician, widow of William Franklin Woodson.
