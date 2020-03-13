METRO
ARTHUR, BARRY LYNN, 69, of North Chesterfield, a tow truck driver.
BURTON, DARCY T., 68, of Mechanicsville, an Air Force veteran, husband of Altheia Burton.
COSBY, RALPH HERMAN, 80, of Mechanicsville, an electrician, husband of Faye Lafoon Cosby.
GARNETT, TODD ELLIS, 58, of Henrico, an auto mechanic and landscaper.
GOODE, VICTORIA P., 101, of Glen Allen, a registered nurse at MCV, widow of Sam Goode.
GRAHAM, ORMOND WILSON, 84, of Chesterfield, a National Guard veteran, a carpenter.
GWALTNEY, WAITSELL E., 87, of Powhatan, a National Guard veteran, an FBI employee, widower of Francis B. Gwaltney.
HALL, SHIRLEY DAVENPORT, 88, of Mechanicsville, a registered nurse, widow of Jimmy Hall.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — ANDERSON, HENRY, 91, a line foreman for Dominion Power, widower of Ida Mae Anderson.
JAMES, ALEX L., 52, husband of Christina E. James.
DILLWYN — YATES, CHARLES RAY, 81, a construction worker for Colonial Pipeline, husband of Margaret Baird Yates.
HALIFAX — LLOYD, JOSEPHINE THARPE, 76, a certified nursing assistant, widow of Herman Hagood Lloyd.
MONTROSS — PIERCE, ANDREW JOHN, 43, a carpenter and craftsman.
SOUTH BOSTON — WINN, GLENDA THOMPSON, 66, a claims representative for Crop Insurance, widow of Bradford E. Winn.
YELTON, SHARON JEANETTE, 61, an executive assistant for Booz Allen Hamilton.
ELSEWHERE
DENVIL, MARGARET SUTHERLAND YORSTON, 76, of Baltimore, formerly of Richmond, a chaplain and radio announcer, widow of William Denvil.
LEACH, DANIEL C., 93, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Bon Air, an IBM employee, widower of Ruth Wilda Hunt.
