METRO
ACETO, MARIE VALDRIGHI MASSEI, 89, of Hanover, a worker in product marketing, wife of Mario D. Aceto.
ANDERSON, PRESTON JAMES JR., 74, of Ashland, a retail manager and attendant at H.W. Dabney Funeral Home.
BEHLING, ROBERT, 74, of Moseley, an Air Force veteran, a marketing representative, husband of Becky Behling.
BROWN, CHARLOTTE B., 85, of Mechanicsville, a supervisor for the city of Richmond, widow of Chester A. Brown.
BROWN, TERRY LEE, 65, of Goochland, wife of Junius Brown Jr.
BROWN, WILLIAM LEE, 82, of Richmond, a landscaping worker, widower of Marian Brown.
DANCE, DOROTHY ANDERSON, 83, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Wilton A. Dance.
DEAN, GLADYS M., 93, of Richmond, widow of Robert L. Dean.
GUGELMAN, DONALD ERNEST, 84, of Henrico, a credit executive.
HALL, RUBEN EDWARD, 88, of Richmond, a Philip Morris employee, husband of Hester H. Hall.
HAMILTON, DAVID, 55, of Henrico.
HARPER, HENRY BERMAN, 88, of Midlothian, an Air Force veteran, a metallurgist, husband of Barbara Phillips Harper.
ROBINSON, ROWLIN TRUEHART SR., 91, of Henrico, a lumberman, widower of Katherine Reid Robinson.
SNEAD, OTIS, 54, of Goochland.
TAYLOR, KATE, 58, of Richmond, wife of Adrian Taylor.
WILSON, ISAAC BENJAMIN, 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a photographer for Defense Supply Center Richmond, husband of Fay Wilson.
VIRGINIA
BOYDTON — ALLGOOD, WILSON GARLAND, 100, a salesman with Park Oil Co.
FARNHAM — PARR, THOMAS BRYAN, 45, an information technology specialist.
FRANKLIN — WADE, BARBARA STATON, 85, an operating room nurse, widow of Bobby Lewis Wade.
WADE, BOBBY LEWIS, 88, a maintenance foreman for Union Camp Corp., husband of Barbara Staton Wade.
ELSEWHERE
HOOKER, MARLENE ELIZABETH HYDE, 84, of Gastonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.