METRO

ACETO, MARIE VALDRIGHI MASSEI, 89, of Hanover, a worker in product marketing, wife of Mario D. Aceto.

ANDERSON, PRESTON JAMES JR., 74, of Ashland, a retail manager and attendant at H.W. Dabney Funeral Home.

BEHLING, ROBERT, 74, of Moseley, an Air Force veteran, a marketing representative, husband of Becky Behling.

BROWN, CHARLOTTE B., 85, of Mechanicsville, a supervisor for the city of Richmond, widow of Chester A. Brown.

BROWN, TERRY LEE, 65, of Goochland, wife of Junius Brown Jr.

BROWN, WILLIAM LEE, 82, of Richmond, a landscaping worker, widower of Marian Brown.

DANCE, DOROTHY ANDERSON, 83, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Wilton A. Dance.

DEAN, GLADYS M., 93, of Richmond, widow of Robert L. Dean.

GUGELMAN, DONALD ERNEST, 84, of Henrico, a credit executive.

HALL, RUBEN EDWARD, 88, of Richmond, a Philip Morris employee, husband of Hester H. Hall.

HAMILTON, DAVID, 55, of Henrico.

HARPER, HENRY BERMAN, 88, of Midlothian, an Air Force veteran, a metallurgist, husband of Barbara Phillips Harper.

ROBINSON, ROWLIN TRUEHART SR., 91, of Henrico, a lumberman, widower of Katherine Reid Robinson.

SNEAD, OTIS, 54, of Goochland.

TAYLOR, KATE, 58, of Richmond, wife of Adrian Taylor.

WILSON, ISAAC BENJAMIN, 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a photographer for Defense Supply Center Richmond, husband of Fay Wilson.

VIRGINIA

BOYDTON — ALLGOOD, WILSON GARLAND, 100, a salesman with Park Oil Co.

FARNHAM — PARR, THOMAS BRYAN, 45, an information technology specialist.

FRANKLIN — WADE, BARBARA STATON, 85, an operating room nurse, widow of Bobby Lewis Wade.

WADE, BOBBY LEWIS, 88, a maintenance foreman for Union Camp Corp., husband of Barbara Staton Wade.

ELSEWHERE

HOOKER, MARLENE ELIZABETH HYDE, 84, of Gastonia.

