METRO
ANDERSON, HAROLD SR., 86, of Richmond, husband of Maxine Anderson.
BULIFANT, RICHARD, 87, of Richmond, a painter.
CREASY, STUART, 89, of Chesterfield, widower of Bernice Creasy.
FRIDAY, LaWANDA DENISE, 33, of Richmond.
GILLISON, HORACE WAYLAND III, 71, of Richmond, an owner of a moving company, husband of Barbara Barnes Gillison.
HENSON, RICHARD J., of Crozier.
HEWITSON, LOIS RUTH PAYNE, 96, of Henrico, a printing specialist, widow of George Edward Hewitson.
JAMERSON, HAROLD H. SR., 78, of Richmond, husband of Betty Jean Jamerson.
LAWSON, DON FRANK JR., 60, of Mechanicsville, husband of Susie Pitts Lawson.
MARSHALL, GLORIA ANN, 71, of Hanover, an administrative assistant, widow of Wayne Marshall.
MARTIN, JOHN LEWIS II, 82, of Glen Allen, an insurance agent, husband of Lelia B. Martin.
MORRIS, ODIE JR., 81, of Henrico, an auto mechanic, husband of Margaret Bowers Morris.
NORRIS, LUCILLE A., 75, of Ashland, an actuary with Mass Mutual.
POLLARD, REGINALD V. SR., 94, of Richmond, owner of Pollard Tailor’s, widower of Elinor Ruth Bell Pollard.
PRICE, BARBARA CHURCHWELL, 72, of Henrico, a food service worker.
PROFFITT, JEAN H., 89, of Richmond, a director of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies at the University of Richmond.
RANDOLPH, LUCY ETTA, 87, of Richmond, widow of William Randolph Sr.
SMILEK, STEPHEN WILLIAM, 89, of Chesterfield, an oral surgeon, widower of Peggy Smilek.
WACHTER, SUSAN DIANE, 61, of Goochland, a restaurant hostess.
VIRGINIA
FARMVILLE — HUBBARD, CATHERINE NELSON, 83, wife of Kirk Hubbard.
SOUTH BOSTON — WILLIAMSON, WILLIE EDWARDS ROBERTS, 78, a Nabisco employee, widow of Samuel Raleigh Williamson Sr.
SOUTH HILL — HUDSON, MARTHA LUCILLE TAYLOR, 101.
STERLING — McGUIRE, EMILY GRESHAM SNEED, 104, widow of Francis Desmond McGuire.
STONY CREEK — HOPSON, BETTY JANE, 70, a teacher, wife of Larry Hopson Sr.
VICTORIA — LAWSON, FRANCES DONISHIA, 61, a deputy registrar with the Virginia Department of Health.
ELSEWHERE
FREETO, PEARL R. LEMPERT, 87, of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly of Henrico, an auditor, widow of Frank Freeto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.