METRO
BRADBURY, LEE ROY, 55, of Powhatan.
BROOKS, MAXINE LEONA, 80, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert James Brooks Sr.
BUTLER, WORTHER JOHNSON, 89, of Henrico, a design manager for the Virginia Department of Highways, widower of Lula Butler.
CHEEK, CLIFFORD, of Richmond.
CLEMENTS, VIOLET JUANITA LAMPMAN, 88, of Chesterfield, a bookkeeper, widow of Cabell Frazier Clements Sr.
COLEMAN, HENRY, of Richmond.
COX, CARLTON WAYNE, 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a terminal manager, husband of Peggy Cox.
DRAKAPOL, JAMES V. SR., 86, of Richmond, husband of Ruth A. Drakapol.
EPPS, KENEISHA J., 27, of Henrico.
HAMMANN, JOAN NOREEN MULLER, 88, of Midlothian, a registered nurse, widow of Harold B. Hammann.
HARPER, RICHARD EUGENE, 81, of Ashland, a carpenter, husband of Sherry Harper.
HUDGINS, THOMAS WHITWORTH, 86, of Richmond, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, companion of Carolyn Sherman.
MARTINEZ SANTOS, JULIA, 82, of Richmond, wife of Lorenzo Santos.
MICKIE, VANETTA, 57, of Richmond, wife of James Mickie.
MUELLER, JOHN MALCOLM, 73, of Richmond, a physician, widower of Margaret Glenn Mueller.
REYNOLDS, AUDREY WALKER, 92, of Chesterfield, a restaurant manager, widow of Linwood James Reynolds.
RICKER, GARY EUGENE, 49, of Sandston, a business owner.
SIMON, ABNER JOSEPH, 92, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, an associate pastor, widower of Ruth Simon.
STOPF, ERNEST A. JR., 76, of Moseley, an electrician for Philip Morris, husband of Alma Stopf.
WHITE, JAMES, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BRACEY — CARROLL, PAUL GEORGE, 93, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, an analyst for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, widower of Alene Laura Carroll.
LOUISA — HALL, BARBARA BLANKENSHIP, 85, wife of Cecil Hall.
SCOTTSBURG — NEWBILL, CECILE JEAN SEAMSTER, 81, a sewer for Daystrom Furniture, widow of Evan Hardy Newbill.
SOUTH BOSTON — WILLIAMSON, SAMUEL, 80, a chef for Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, N.Y., husband of Willie Edwards Williamson.
TAPPAHANNOCK — BROOKS, MELVIN LLOYD, 80, an Army veteran, a salesman at Moore’s Building Supply, husband of Theresa B. Brooks.
