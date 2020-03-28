METRO
BARRETT, JOHN FRANCIS, 89, of Richmond, a chief financial officer, husband of Maryann Barrett.
BASS, WILLIAM HENRY III, 72, of Richmond, a legal counsel with the Virginia Housing Development Authority, husband of Jean Freeman Bass.
BLAIR, GARY RONALD, 68, of Bon Air, husband of Donna Blair.
BOGIN, KATHLEEN A., 87, of Henrico, wife of Jerry Bogin.
BRADEN, SUSAN RANDOLPH, 56, of Richmond, a musical composer, wife of William Braden.
BROOKS, ROBERT FRANKLIN, 80, of Richmond, an attorney with Hunton & Williams, husband of Patricia Wilson Brooks.
BROWN, CHARLOTTE B., 85, of Mechanicsville, a supervisor for Richmond’s Department of Recreation and Parks, widow of Chester A. Brown.
BYRD, STEPHEN A., 59, of Richmond, an information technology worker.
CARR, JEFFREY, 76, of Sandston, an Army veteran, a police officer.
CHILDERS, JOYCE RUTH ELISE, 88, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a certified nursing assistant.
CRUMP, NEWTON C. JR., 77, of Chesterfield, a truck driver, husband of Mary Jane Crump.
FORRESTER, RICHARD HYNSON JR., 84, of Richmond, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, an executive with Anthem, husband of Charlotte Hines Forrester.
GARDNER, ANTHONY JOHN, 56, of Henrico, a building contractor, husband of Suzi Gardner.
GOODMAN, JAMES CARROL, 84, of Henrico.
GREEN, PEARLEY, of Richmond.
HOLLIDAY, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, 67, of Hanover, a metalworker, husband of Mary Ann Holliday.
HUNT, JOHN, 68, of Midlothian, husband of Barbara Temple Hunt.
LANKFORD, PAUL EVERETT, 73, of Midlothian, a mechanical engineer, husband of Linda Ivey Lankford.
LATIMER, VIRGINIA ELIZABETH, 95, of Mechanicsville, an assembly worker for American Tobacco, widow of Vivian L. Latimer Jr.
LAWSON, JEFFREY, 60, of Powhatan, a lumber salesman, husband of Carol Lawson.
MacGILLIVRAY, KENNETH DOUGLAS, 88, of Richmond, an engineer, husband of Sandra MacGillivray.
MASON, RONALD KEITH, 68, of Henrico, an engineer, husband of Deborah Mason.
MEINDL, JOSEPH JOHN, 89, of Richmond, a ceramic engineer, husband of Peggy Meindl.
OWENS, MAXINE WARRINER, 94, of Richmond, a secretary, widow of Spencer Owens.
PEAY, ROBERT W., 75, of Charles City, an Air Force veteran, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Social Work, husband of Sandra C. Peay.
POWERS, SARAH VIA, 51, of Sandy Hook, wife of Kevin B. Powers.
PURYEAR, VANCE R., 52, of Richmond.
RAIMO, KATHERINE, 99, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert Raimo.
REMINGTON, LESLIE ANN, 61, of Richmond.
RILEY, JOSEPH JR., 77, of Richmond, widower of Betty Riley.
SCHOLL, KEVIN, 49, of Mechanicsville.
SOMERVILLE, EUNICE WALDROP, 95, of Chesterfield, a homemaker.
STONE, GEORGE HUGHES, 79, of Richmond, a courier.
SULLIVAN, VIVIAN MAE CURLE, 101, of Richmond, widow of James Hunter Sullivan.
UNDERWOOD, ROBYN MORRIS, 63, of Midlothian, a registered nurse, wife of Jeff Underwood.
WALDEN, JULIE WARD, 60, of Henrico, a financial analyst.
WARREN, BARBARA SMITH HADDON, 86, of Powhatan, a school bus driver, wife of Charles Walton.
WARRINER, JOSEPH BERNARD, 85, of Mechanicsville, widower of Joan Elaine Gerring Warriner.
WILLIS, CLARA ELIZABETH GOSSETT, 86, of Henrico, a homemaker, interior designer and phone company manager.
YATES, THOMAS SR., 74, of Richmond, husband of Florence Yates.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — PUGH, MARY JOSEPHINE, 82, a packer.
CAPRON — GLASCOCK, JAMES EARL, 65, an executive director with the Farm Service Agency in Southampton.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — DUNSTAN, JAMES CUMMINGS, 94, a professor, husband of Julia Spies Dunstan.
SHEPHERD, THOMAS ROGERS JR., 76, a stockbroker, husband of Lynn Shepherd.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — MAIN, FLO DARLES SR., 88, an Army veteran, a master plumber and pipefitter, husband of Peggy Ann Cutler Main.
CROZET — SHEPHERD, MARTHA ANN, 94, an Army veteran, an antiques dealer, widow of Robert C. Shepherd.
GLOUCESTER — STEPHENS, MARY MONTAGUE JONES, 93, widow of James Warren Stephens.
JAMAICA — GOODE, RICHARD E., 65, an employee of the Chesterfield commissioner of the revenue’s office.
PETERSBURG — MASON, JAMES DUNN JR., 95, an Army veteran, a physician, widower of Jeanne Walsh Mason.
PRINCE GEORGE — SALE, RAYMOND WALLACE, 79, widower of Janice Allison Sale.
SOUTH BOSTON — HOWITT, ROBERT BRUCE, 75, a physical education teacher, husband of Rebecca Murray Howitt.
WATKINS, JOHN OLIVER JR., 71, a restaurateur and lighting director for Ted Nugent and other rock bands.
SOUTH HILL — HUDSON, WILLIAM MASON, 87, a Navy veteran, a civilian carpenter for Fort Pickett, husband of Barbara Hall Hudson.
VAN METER, ROBERT RANDAL, 72, a truck driver for Tyson Foods, widower of Lois Turner Van Meter and Anne Garrand Van Meter.
VICTORIA — McGHEE, JAMES TIMOTHY, 64, a master trooper for Virginia State Police.
VIRGINIA BEACH — KYTE, MARION FRANCIS, 81, widow of Donald Kyte.
WILLIAMSBURG — HUGHES, GENEVIEVE OLIVER, 91, a worker in administration, widow of Stuart Manning Hughes.
ELSEWHERE
BUBLITZ, ROBERT FRANKLIN, 91, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran, a design and research engineer in the packaging division of Reynolds Metals, husband of Jeanette Dena Bublitz.
SANDLIN, KRISTOPHER CHARLES, 41, of Atlanta, formerly of Richmond, husband of Katie Sandlin.
STOVER, MARGARET SMELLIE, 84, of Newton Square, Pa., formerly of Williamsburg, widow of Charles William Stover Jr.
WASILAK, DEBORAH GOYNE, 62, of Cary, N.C., formerly of Chester, a content writer, wife of John M. Wasilak.
