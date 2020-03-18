METRO
DRINKWATER, DOROTHY MAY, 86, of Henrico, a bus driver with the Henrico school system, widow of Luther Drinkwater.
GILES, FRANCES DIANE, 60, of Henrico, a housekeeping employee for Sheraton Hotels.
HARRIS, RUTH WALTERS, 90, of Richmond, a nurse.
HILL, MARY WILLIAMS, 62, of Henrico, an employee of Defense Supply Center Richmond, wife of Alvin D. Hill Jr.
HOWELL, ALMETA R., 77, of North Chesterfield, a clerical worker.
JAMES, DOROTHY V., 68, of Henrico, a home health provider.
JOHNSON, MICHAEL L., 35, of Richmond.
JONES, DAISY E., 68, of Richmond.
JONES, JAMES K., 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a manager at Reynolds Metals, widower of Adelaide Jeanette Jones.
LEAGUE, CHARLES F., 71, of Mechanicsville, husband of Nellie League.
MADDOX, KELVIN, 30, of Richmond.
MOSS, AMANDA, 61, of Richmond.
PIERCE, PHILLIP, of Richmond.
PILLOW, TENA W., 59, of Montpelier, wife of Ricky Pillow.
RAY, PREDDY D. SR., 69, of Richmond, founder and director of Task Force for Historic Preservation of the Minority Community Inc. and Housing Preservation Development Corp., husband of Cassandra Calendar Ray.
RICE, DELLA TODD, 88, of Richmond, widower of Charles Rice.
SCHOENENBERGER, MICHAEL ROBERT, 77, of Henrico, an Army veteran, an associate dean at the College of William & Mary Law School, husband of Anna Hoffman Schoenenberger.
SEABROOK, MARY L., 95, of Chesterfield, a secretary for Richmond Public Schools, widow of Edward James Seabrook.
THOMPSON, PEGGY B., of Richmond.
WATERS, CHARLES GREGORY, 64, of Midlothian, regional director of corporate services for Allianz, husband of Deborah C. Waters.
WYNN, REBA A., 80, of Providence Forge, a store associate, wife of Robert Eugene Wynn.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — HUMPHRIES, DAVID RYAN, 31, a driver and trainer for Swift Trucking Co., husband of Maura Malindir Humphries.
BUCKINGHAM — RAGLAND, LEE GARLAND JR., 85, a school bus driver for the Buckingham school system, widower of Joyce Adcock Ragland.
BUMPASS — NUCKOLS, THERESA MARY, 62, a retail worker, wife of James Lynn Nuckols.
CHASE CITY — GWALTNEY, HOWARD LYTTLE, 95, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service, husband of Lois Robbins Gwaltney.
CUMBERLAND — CLARK, ANDY E. JR., 74, a fixer for Philip Morris, husband of Ada Cook Clark.
FARMVILLE — HUBBARD, CATHERINE NELSON, 83, wife of Kirk Hubbard.
MOLLUSK — COWARDIN, HERBERT SPENCER JR., 88, an insurance adjuster for Maryland Casualty Co., husband of Barbara Jean Koos Cowardin.
SOUTH BOSTON — YANCEY, DAKOTA WAYNE, 19.
VIRGINIA BEACH — ROSE, HENRIETTE FRIEDLANDER, 79.
ELSEWHERE
FINE, THOMAS M., 80, of Providence, R.I., formerly of Wakefield, a banker.
