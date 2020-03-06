METRO

CAMPBELL, COLLION, 63, of Richmond, an employee of the Richmond Department of Public Works, husband of Dorreen Campbell.

CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS CORDELL JR., 31, of Ashland.

ENROUGHTY, ROBERT W. JR., 78, of Highland Springs, an Army veteran, an employee of the Hanover school system.

EPPS, KENEISHA J., 27, of Henrico.

HUTSON, KENNETH THOMAS, 69, of Henrico, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Patricia Hutson.

LINARES, JUAN FRANCISCO, 89, of Richmond, an engineer, husband of Anne Turner Linares.

LONEY, SYLVESTER RUDOLPH, of Richmond.

TAYLOR, ROBERT WILLIAM, 81, of Mechanicsville, a National Guard veteran, widower of Nancy Gale Tignor Taylor.

TURNER, DELLA E., 79, of Richmond, a clerk.

VIRGINIA

CLARKSVILLE — INGHAM, DOROTHY MAY BREMERMAN, 104, a worker for NATO and the Hampton Roads Port of Embarkation, wife of Thomas Richard Ingham.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — WILLIAMS, DOROTHY GRIFFITH, 98, a homemaker, widow of John R. Williams.

FARNHAM — GORDON, FERMAN RUSSELL JR., 82, a cabinetmaker for R&R Cabinets, husband of Jennie Barton Gordon.

LADYSMITH — VAN DEN HEURK, ELIZABETH, 84.

NATHALIE — HARMAN, WILLIAM RAY, 77, a Navy veteran, a truck driver, husband of Edith Rebecca Davis Harman.

RUTHER GLEN — DERRICOTT, JAMES M. SR., 73, a self-employed painter, husband of Helen Nicholas Derricott.

WARSAW — ROBINSON, GEORGE E., 85, a heavy equipment operator.

