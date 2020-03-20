METRO
AUSTIN, JAMES STANLEY, 74, of Richmond, a policy analyst, husband of Susan Spielman Austin.
CRITZER, DOROTHY BALLENTINE, 94, of Richmond, widow of Ernest L. Critzer.
DUKE, HERMAN H. JR., 55, of Doswell, a construction worker, partner of Mary Borum.
EVANS, CHARLES, of Richmond.
JETT, NANCY LEE DILLON, 78, of Hanover, an accounting employee for a manufacturing company, wife of W. Michael Jett.
JOHNSON, MICHAEL LYNN, 35, of Chesterfield, a training specialist at Dominion Energy, partner of Jacquelyn Esters.
JOHNSON, ROBERT WARD, 90, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, a senior research scientist, widower of Gretchen Johnson.
MARCELINO, VICTORIA, 78, of Chesterfield, a medical doctor, wife of Atilano Marcelino.
MITCHELL, DAVID B. JR., 74, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee, husband of Carolyn Mitchell.
POLLARD, CARL, of Richmond.
PRINCE, JONATHAN C., 65, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a federal logistics employee, wife of Augusta Smith Prince.
TIMBERLAKE, JOHN, 92, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, husband of Susan Smith Timberlake.
WOOD, GRACE ELIZABETH HUBBARD, 83, of Henrico, a Virginia Army/Air National Guard veteran, widow of Albert Ward Wood.
STATE
BASKERVILLE — ALLGOOD, ETTA MAE MORGAN, 83, an assistant manager of the former Leggett department store in South Hill, wife of Chambers Gordon Allgood.
FARMVILLE — HARRIS, ROBERT ALFRED JR., 60, a self-employed worker, husband of Yvonne Harris.
PETERSBURG — MILLER, DOROTHY LYONS, 94, an office administrative worker in education, widow of Herbert Bolling Miller.
PRINCE GEORGE — HARGRAVE, GEORGETTE KEHAYAS, 95, a homemaker, widow of William Hargrave Jr.
SOUTH BOSTON — SNEAD, PEGGY GUILL, 85, a cloth grader at J.P. Stevens Co.
