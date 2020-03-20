METRO

AUSTIN, JAMES STANLEY, 74, of Richmond, a policy analyst, husband of Susan Spielman Austin.

CRITZER, DOROTHY BALLENTINE, 94, of Richmond, widow of Ernest L. Critzer.

DUKE, HERMAN H. JR., 55, of Doswell, a construction worker, partner of Mary Borum.

EVANS, CHARLES, of Richmond.

JETT, NANCY LEE DILLON, 78, of Hanover, an accounting employee for a manufacturing company, wife of W. Michael Jett.

JOHNSON, MICHAEL LYNN, 35, of Chesterfield, a training specialist at Dominion Energy, partner of Jacquelyn Esters.

JOHNSON, ROBERT WARD, 90, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, a senior research scientist, widower of Gretchen Johnson.

MARCELINO, VICTORIA, 78, of Chesterfield, a medical doctor, wife of Atilano Marcelino.

MITCHELL, DAVID B. JR., 74, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee, husband of Carolyn Mitchell.

POLLARD, CARL, of Richmond.

PRINCE, JONATHAN C., 65, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a federal logistics employee, wife of Augusta Smith Prince.

TIMBERLAKE, JOHN, 92, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, husband of Susan Smith Timberlake.

WOOD, GRACE ELIZABETH HUBBARD, 83, of Henrico, a Virginia Army/Air National Guard veteran, widow of Albert Ward Wood.

STATE

BASKERVILLE — ALLGOOD, ETTA MAE MORGAN, 83, an assistant manager of the former Leggett department store in South Hill, wife of Chambers Gordon Allgood.

FARMVILLE — HARRIS, ROBERT ALFRED JR., 60, a self-employed worker, husband of Yvonne Harris.

PETERSBURG — MILLER, DOROTHY LYONS, 94, an office administrative worker in education, widow of Herbert Bolling Miller.

PRINCE GEORGE — HARGRAVE, GEORGETTE KEHAYAS, 95, a homemaker, widow of William Hargrave Jr.

SOUTH BOSTON — SNEAD, PEGGY GUILL, 85, a cloth grader at J.P. Stevens Co.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email