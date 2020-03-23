METRO
BECK, RUSSOW R. JR., 90, of Chesterfield, an owner of a lumber company, widower of Roberta Williams Beck and Joyce Beck.
BEVERAGE, CHARLES BYRON, 95, of Richmond, husband of Millie Sullenberger Beverage.
BOGGAN, JAMES SR., 75, of Richmond, husband of Girdann Boggan.
DALTON, MARY ELIZABETH KIMSEY, 95, of Virginia Beach, an associate supervisor of education technology for the Virginia Department of Education, widow of William Edwin Dalton Jr.
HARDY, PATRICIA, 67, of Richmond, wife of Erwin Hardy.
HOLLIDAY, BOBBY LYNN, 44, of Henrico.
HOPKINS, NORMA MAYBERRY, 81, of Chesterfield, a coding supervisor for Radiology Associates, wife of H. Lynn Hopkins.
MILLER, BERNARD D., of Richmond.
MORTON, GLORIA FURR, 89, of Richmond, a nurse, widow of Marion Billy Morton.
NUCKOLS, LAWRENCE BOLLING, 79, of Manakin-Sabot, an Army veteran, an owner/operator, husband of Anne Ellis Nuckols.
PARKER, ROY EARL, 79, of Mechanicsville, an employee of SunTrust Bank, widower of Katherine Parker.
PIERCE, PHILLIP RAINNEY, 41, of Chesterfield.
POLLARD, CARL R., 79, of Richmond, widower of Jean O. Pollard.
RICHARDSON, FRANCES A., 81, of Henrico, a homemaker.
SNEAD, MILTON JEROME, 65, of Henrico, a worker in the trucking and taxi service industries, husband of Evelyn Deloris Snead.
STARKE, JULIA, 58, of Richmond.
TAYLOR, LENORA, of Richmond.
VANPAASSCHEN, KATHLEEN M., 76, of Richmond, widow of Ian M. Finlayson.
WILLIAMSON, CHARLOTTE CAROL INGRAM, 98, of Richmond, an administrative assistant, widow of Dix Williamson.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — VASSAR, ROBERT L., 82, an employee of Richmond Newspapers.
BLACKSTONE — HART, CLARENCE WALTER JR., a cattle farmer, husband of Matilda Martin Hart.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — DUNSTAN, JAMES CUMMINGS, 94, a professor, husband of Julia Spies Dunstan.
CHASE CITY — OLIVER, KEVIN LAMONT, 45, a laborer for Virginia Homes.
CLARKSVILLE — DOWNEY, AMANDA MICHELLE, 28, a packer at a Food Lion distribution center.
DOLPHIN — BALL, WILLIAM THOMAS, 85, an Air Force veteran, husband of Audrey Jackson Ball.
FARMVILLE — HARPER, LOUISE BAKER, 94, widow of Oscar Wayne Harper.
PETERSBURG — MASON, JAMES DUNN JR., 95, an Army veteran, a medical doctor, widower of Mary Jeanne Mason.
SOUTH BOSTON — POWELL, EDITH INGRAM, 94, a homemaker, widow of Carlton Lewis Powell.
VIRGINIA BEACH — BIEBER, BEATRICE DOROTHY, 85, a photographer at Tabernacle Baptist Church, wife of Carl D. Bieber.
