METRO

CARY, THOMAS, 56, of Richmond, husband of Anita Cary.

CUSEO, JOSEPHINE THERESA, 89, of North Chesterfield, widow of Charles Cuseo.

DANCE, DOROTHY ANDERSON, 83, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Wilton A. Dance.

EVANS, CHARLES W., 81, of Richmond, a Reynolds Metals employee, husband of Shirley Evans.

HAMILTON, DAVID, 55, of Henrico.

KELLY, ROBERT BRUCE, 83, of Henrico, an Army veteran, widower of Bernadette Boyle Kelly.

KERN, BRUCE WARRICK, 65, of Richmond.

MASON, JERRY MARSHALL, 69, of Richmond, husband of Eloise Mason.

MEINDL, JOSEPH JOHN, 89, of Henrico, a Navy veteran, an engineer for Reynolds/Alcoa, husband of Peggy Meindl.

NORRIS, SANDRA CARTER, 63, of Goochland, wife of George Norris.

RILEY, JOSEPH JR., 77, of Richmond, a longshoreman.

SHIPMAN, ELIZABETH GRAY, 76, of Chesterfield, a worker in financing, wife of Douglas Shipman.

SMOOT, BETTY MARIE, 73, of Henrico, a babysitter, widow of Ripley E. Smoot.

STEINBERG, EPHRAIM, 99, of Richmond, a retail employee, widower of Libbie Mazer Steinberg.

STREAT, LOUISE MAYO, 93, of Midlothian, widow of Thomas Streat.

VIRGINIA

COURTLAND — GRIFFIN, BUFFY ANN, 48, a homemaker, wife of Jerry Ray Griffin.

DELTAVILLE — SMILEY, SHIRLEY, 94, widow of C.W. Smiley.

DeWITT — BLAIR, JAMES ANDERSON III, 37, a social studies teacher for the Dinwiddie County school system.

DOLPHIN — VARNER, THOMAS JAMES JR., 64, husband of Lois Finch Varner.

HARTFIELD — SCHMIDT, LEROY B., 81, an Air Force veteran, a commercial insurance agent, husband of Constance H. Schmidt.

KING WILLIAM — BROWN, DORIS L., 75, wife of James T. Brown Sr.

