METRO

ALLEN, WILLIAM D., 96, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, an employee of Philip Morris USA, husband of Elaine M. Allen.

ANDERSON, HAROLD SR., of Richmond.

ANDERSON, PAUL HENRY SR., 81, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a security guard.

BRADLEY, WILLIE C., 72, of Richmond.

BROWN, WYATT C., 77, of Charles City, an Army veteran, a welder.

DABNEY, THEADORE, 76, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Suzette Dabney.

DALE, CARTER PURDUM, 64, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Larry Dale.

DAVIS, ARTHUR OUDRY, 92, of Richmond.

FARRAR, CORINE RANSOM, 90, of Richmond, an educator for Richmond Public Schools.

FOGG, TEMPLE WHITT, 94, of Richmond, an Internal Revenue Service employee, widower of Elizabeth Spencer Fogg.

GREEN, ORA MAE, 98, of Richmond.

GULASKY, DOROTHY HORSLEY, 92, of Hanover, widow of Ell Gulasky.

HALLEY, LEONARD BRISLAND JR., 81, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a teacher, husband of Carey Halley.

HAMNER, MARY C., 83, of Goochland, a worker in hospital administration, widow of John Hamner.

HARRIS, ALFRED C., 81, of Richmond, a Coca-Cola employee, husband of Yvonne G. Harris.

JACKSON, MILDRED JOHNSON, 89, of Henrico.

JACKSON, WELFORD NATHANIEL, 69, of Richmond, an employee of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

KLINE, DONNA BAUGHAN, 63, of Sandston, an office manager, wife of Charles E. Kline Jr.

LARGEN, JESSE HARRY, 98, of Richmond, an Army veteran who served during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, a vice president of manufacturing for Mortel Industries, husband of Ann Largen and widower of Marilyn Ruth Largen.

MAYO, DAVID WINSTON, 56, of Richmond.

MOORE, LINDA CASTELL, 70, of Henrico, an accountant, wife of William J. Moore.

MROCZKOWSKI, STANISLAUS STEVEN, 74, of Chesterfield, an international tax lawyer, husband of Marcella Mroczkowski.

PURVIS, EDITH MAE, 82, of Richmond.

RICE, DELLA, of Richmond.

RICHERSON, ALBERT L., 53, of Henrico, a mechanic.

SHEBELSKIE, MICHAEL MARTIN, 83, of Richmond, widower of Judith Randolph Johnson Shebelskie.

SMALL, CHARLES A., 82, of Lanexa, an ambulance driver, husband of Elsa Ann Small.

STEPHENS, ALICE L., 72, of Richmond.

TAYLOR, CHRISTINA MARIE, 38, of Richmond, partner of Tony Ellis.

TAYLOR, HARRISON MILLER JR., 46, of Chester, an HVAC mechanic, husband of Julie Taylor.

TAYLOR, LILLIAN PERVALL, 95, of Richmond, widow of Robert E. Taylor.

WHITE, ANGELIE T., of Richmond.

WHITE, ROBERT MONCELL, 32, of Richmond.

WILKINSON, WAYNE LEE, 73, of North Chesterfield, an electrician, husband of Sharie Wilkinson.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — FOSTER, HENRY A., 95, husband of Bettie W. Foster.

APPOMATTOX — NOVAK, JOHN E. II, 38, a painter, fiance of Laurie Coleman.

CHASE CITY — CARTER, SHIRLEY ROBERTSON, 84, a food service worker for the Mecklenburg school system, widow of Carl Linwood Carter.

CLARKSVILLE — CAMP, VEARL FRANKLIN, 89, an Army veteran, a machinist, husband of Joy Nell Alderman Camp.

COURTLAND — MORGAN, VIRGINIA WHITTEMORE, 76, a peanut inspector, wife of Jerry Curtis Morgan.

DALEVILLE — COFFEY, JOHN HAINES, 91, husband of Dorothy Crowder Coffey.

GASBURG — BAIRD, MAMIE JONES, 88, a homemaker, widow of Alton Jefferson Baird.

LANCASTER — BRYAN, PATSY HARCUM McCARTY, 76, a secretary for the Lancaster school system, wife of Michael M. Bryan.

SKIPWITH — SEAMANS, SUSIE FAYE, 80, a babysitter, widow of Melvin Seamans.

ELSEWHERE

ROBERTSON, ELIZABETH GRACE, 9, of Minneapolis, formerly of Christiansburg, daughter of Brett and Heidi Robertson.

