METRO

ADCOCK, ERNEST W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a line technician for Virginia Power.

BURRELL, IRA ALFRED, 79, of Quinton, a boiler mate.

BURTON, DONALD L., 85, of Henrico, a painter for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, husband of Ann Burton.

DUVALL, JOAN KECKLEY, 72, of Mechanicsville, a bookkeeper, widow of Joseph E. Duvall.

FARKAS, SUE BENEDETTI, 77, of Sandston, wife of Paul M. Farkas.

FISHER, ALEXANDER JR., 80, of Henrico, a farmer, husband of Mary Ross Reed Fisher.

FRITZ, FRANK J., 90, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a worker in railroad marketing and sales, widower of Charlene Fritz.

GRAHAM, JOHN M., 65, of Richmond.

HARRAR, TAMMY SUZANNE ROSENSON, 52, of Hopewell, a retail manager, wife of James Harrar.

HILL, EVELYN CHRISTIAN, 96, of Henrico, travel coordinator at Southern States Cooperative, widow of S. Winfield Hill.

JONES, PATRICK L., 42, of Charles City, a forklift operator.

MANCINI, MICHELLE MARIE, 60, of Richmond.

MORECOCK, DOUGLAS CARL, 60, of Henrico, a shop foreman, husband of Susan Morecock.

NAVAS, HELEN LOUISE, 76, of Richmond, a speech pathologist, widow of Stanley R. Navas Jr.

PILLOW, DOROTHY I., 97, of Henrico.

ROACH, BETTIE W., 66, of Henrico, a licensed practical nurse, widow of Harvey L. Roach Jr.

ROBINSON, JESSIE ELIZABETH, 92, of Richmond.

SMITH, AARON J. JR., 84, of Henrico, a detailer, husband of Helen Smith.

SWINDELL, DANIEL MYATT JR., 79, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, a worker in auto sales, husband of Loretta R. Swindell.

TAYLOR, FRED, 83, of Chesterfield, a mechanic, husband of Brenda Taylor.

TURNER, DELLA E., 79, of Richmond, a clerk for MCV Hospitals.

UTZ, AUBREY EATON III, 51, of Richmond, a salesman.

WADE, HELEN LOUISE, 71, of Richmond, a financial manager.

WHITE, ALPHONSO, 70, of North Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee.

WHITE, CLARENCE SR., of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

BLACKSTONE — PARHAM, HARRY G., 79, a carpenter for C&K Homes, husband of Faye Burns Parham.

BUMPASS — JARVIS, ADAM M., 40.

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — THARPE, NANCY RUTH, 80, a registered nurse, widow of John William Tharpe.

COURTLAND — EDWARDS, FLORENCE LIVESAY TOBEY, 79, an X-ray technician, wife of Benjamin Eugene Edwards.

DeWITT — ELMORE, NEWTON THOMAS, 85, an Army veteran, a chemical repair technician.

LAWRENCEVILLE — MATTHEWS, MARTHA EARLINE BOWEN, 91, widow of Thomas William Matthews Sr.

SOUTH HILL — HUTCHESON, HAROLD MARCH, 79, husband of Gail Yeatts Hutcheson.

TAPPAHANNOCK — GIBBS, MILDRED MARTIN SALLY, 60, a caregiver.

WARSAW — COURTNEY, PATRICIA SKELTON, 66, a waitress.

DELANO, HAROLD DEAN SR., 64, a farmer, husband of Brenda Lewis Delano.

WICOMICO CHURCH — MINNICK, RALPH LAMAR, 67, a small-engine repairman, husband of Brenda M. Minnick.

WILSONS — ROGERS, LAWSON MICHAEL, infant son of Tabitha Neville Rogers and Justin Dean Rogers.

ELSEWHERE

FIELDS, MARVIN ROLAND, 60, of Atlanta.

GREEN, THOMAS E. JR., 58, of Orlando, Fla., a Kmart employee, husband of Charlotte Green.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started