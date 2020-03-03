METRO
ADCOCK, ERNEST W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a line technician for Virginia Power.
BURRELL, IRA ALFRED, 79, of Quinton, a boiler mate.
BURTON, DONALD L., 85, of Henrico, a painter for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, husband of Ann Burton.
DUVALL, JOAN KECKLEY, 72, of Mechanicsville, a bookkeeper, widow of Joseph E. Duvall.
FARKAS, SUE BENEDETTI, 77, of Sandston, wife of Paul M. Farkas.
FISHER, ALEXANDER JR., 80, of Henrico, a farmer, husband of Mary Ross Reed Fisher.
FRITZ, FRANK J., 90, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a worker in railroad marketing and sales, widower of Charlene Fritz.
GRAHAM, JOHN M., 65, of Richmond.
HARRAR, TAMMY SUZANNE ROSENSON, 52, of Hopewell, a retail manager, wife of James Harrar.
HILL, EVELYN CHRISTIAN, 96, of Henrico, travel coordinator at Southern States Cooperative, widow of S. Winfield Hill.
JONES, PATRICK L., 42, of Charles City, a forklift operator.
MANCINI, MICHELLE MARIE, 60, of Richmond.
MORECOCK, DOUGLAS CARL, 60, of Henrico, a shop foreman, husband of Susan Morecock.
NAVAS, HELEN LOUISE, 76, of Richmond, a speech pathologist, widow of Stanley R. Navas Jr.
PILLOW, DOROTHY I., 97, of Henrico.
ROACH, BETTIE W., 66, of Henrico, a licensed practical nurse, widow of Harvey L. Roach Jr.
ROBINSON, JESSIE ELIZABETH, 92, of Richmond.
SMITH, AARON J. JR., 84, of Henrico, a detailer, husband of Helen Smith.
SWINDELL, DANIEL MYATT JR., 79, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, a worker in auto sales, husband of Loretta R. Swindell.
TAYLOR, FRED, 83, of Chesterfield, a mechanic, husband of Brenda Taylor.
TURNER, DELLA E., 79, of Richmond, a clerk for MCV Hospitals.
UTZ, AUBREY EATON III, 51, of Richmond, a salesman.
WADE, HELEN LOUISE, 71, of Richmond, a financial manager.
WHITE, ALPHONSO, 70, of North Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee.
WHITE, CLARENCE SR., of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — PARHAM, HARRY G., 79, a carpenter for C&K Homes, husband of Faye Burns Parham.
BUMPASS — JARVIS, ADAM M., 40.
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — THARPE, NANCY RUTH, 80, a registered nurse, widow of John William Tharpe.
COURTLAND — EDWARDS, FLORENCE LIVESAY TOBEY, 79, an X-ray technician, wife of Benjamin Eugene Edwards.
DeWITT — ELMORE, NEWTON THOMAS, 85, an Army veteran, a chemical repair technician.
LAWRENCEVILLE — MATTHEWS, MARTHA EARLINE BOWEN, 91, widow of Thomas William Matthews Sr.
SOUTH HILL — HUTCHESON, HAROLD MARCH, 79, husband of Gail Yeatts Hutcheson.
TAPPAHANNOCK — GIBBS, MILDRED MARTIN SALLY, 60, a caregiver.
WARSAW — COURTNEY, PATRICIA SKELTON, 66, a waitress.
DELANO, HAROLD DEAN SR., 64, a farmer, husband of Brenda Lewis Delano.
WICOMICO CHURCH — MINNICK, RALPH LAMAR, 67, a small-engine repairman, husband of Brenda M. Minnick.
WILSONS — ROGERS, LAWSON MICHAEL, infant son of Tabitha Neville Rogers and Justin Dean Rogers.
ELSEWHERE
FIELDS, MARVIN ROLAND, 60, of Atlanta.
GREEN, THOMAS E. JR., 58, of Orlando, Fla., a Kmart employee, husband of Charlotte Green.
