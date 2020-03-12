METRO
ARMSTRONG, ROBERT HANCOCK, 87, of Richmond, a minister, widower of Susan Armstrong.
BURRELL, ALICE M. HUDSON, 79, of Henrico, a receptionist, wife of Claude O. Burrell Jr.
CORBIN, HAROLD G., 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a service operator for A.H. Robins, husband of Emily Tyler Corbin.
HALL, SHIRLEY DAVENPORT, 88, of Mechanicsville, a registered nurse, widow of Jimmy Hall.
HALLEY, LEONARD BRISLAND JR., 81, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a teacher, husband of Carey Halley.
JACOBS, ROBERT CHARLES, 77, of Henrico, a senior systems analyst for Virginia state agencies, widower of Gloria Dare Jacobs.
KNIGHT, CLEVELAND, 78, of Sandston, husband of Judy Knight.
KUERBITZ, WENDY WHEELER BROWN, 58, of Chesterfield, a chemist, widow of Bobby Brown II.
MADISON, LEON, 81, of Chester, a business owner, husband of Linda M. Madison.
MAYO, DAVID WINSTON, 56, of Richmond.
PARTIN, PATRICIA TEMPLE, 80, of Hanover, wife of Wesley T. Partin Jr.
REINHARD, ROBERT, 94, of Richmond, a business owner, husband of Shirley Reinhard.
SEABROOK, MARY LUCILLE, 95, of Chesterfield, a secretary for Richmond Public Schools, widow of Edward J. Seabrook.
SHEBELSKIE, MICHAEL MARTIN, 83, of Richmond, widower of Judith Randolph Johnson Shebelskie.
TAYLOR, CHRISTINA MARIE, 38, of Richmond, partner of Tony Ellis.
TURNER, NELLIE KATHERINE, 95, of Richmond, a sales clerk, widow of John Frank Turner Sr.
UTLEY, GERALD JOHNSON, 84, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, widower of Janice Utley.
WILLIAMS, PAMELA ANN, 74, of Providence Forge, a homemaker, widow of Clifton Williams Jr.
VIRGINIA
BRODNAX — REASOR, TSUYAKO KAMOTSU, 90, a Navy civilian food service employee, widow of James Craft Reasor Jr.
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — BROWN, RILEY THOMAS, 90, a sales representative for Sears, husband of Margaret Jean Callen-Brown.
STEARNES, JUDGE LEWIS JR., 84, a farmer, widower of Katherine Trent Stearnes.
DAWN — HARRIS, CHARLES, 56.
FARNHAM — MOCKO, JOHN WILLIAM, 85, a mechanic for LaSalle Makeup Factory.
HOPEWELL — RACKLEY, RONALD, 73, a master electrician, widower of Earline Rackley.
PETERSBURG — MANCIL, KENNETH DOYLE, 86, an Army veteran, an accountant, husband of Hannelore K. Mancil.
ROANOKE — HUGHES, BETTIE ROWE, 90, widow of James Hughes.
ELSEWHERE
HACKER, DAVID EUGENE, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., formerly of Virginia, a senior scientist for Abbott Labs, husband of Jennifer Hacker.
