METRO

ARMSTRONG, ROBERT HANCOCK, 87, of Richmond, a minister, widower of Susan Armstrong.

BURRELL, ALICE M. HUDSON, 79, of Henrico, a receptionist, wife of Claude O. Burrell Jr.

CORBIN, HAROLD G., 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a service operator for A.H. Robins, husband of Emily Tyler Corbin.

HALL, SHIRLEY DAVENPORT, 88, of Mechanicsville, a registered nurse, widow of Jimmy Hall.

HALLEY, LEONARD BRISLAND JR., 81, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a teacher, husband of Carey Halley.

JACOBS, ROBERT CHARLES, 77, of Henrico, a senior systems analyst for Virginia state agencies, widower of Gloria Dare Jacobs.

KNIGHT, CLEVELAND, 78, of Sandston, husband of Judy Knight.

KUERBITZ, WENDY WHEELER BROWN, 58, of Chesterfield, a chemist, widow of Bobby Brown II.

MADISON, LEON, 81, of Chester, a business owner, husband of Linda M. Madison.

MAYO, DAVID WINSTON, 56, of Richmond.

PARTIN, PATRICIA TEMPLE, 80, of Hanover, wife of Wesley T. Partin Jr.

REINHARD, ROBERT, 94, of Richmond, a business owner, husband of Shirley Reinhard.

SEABROOK, MARY LUCILLE, 95, of Chesterfield, a secretary for Richmond Public Schools, widow of Edward J. Seabrook.

SHEBELSKIE, MICHAEL MARTIN, 83, of Richmond, widower of Judith Randolph Johnson Shebelskie.

TAYLOR, CHRISTINA MARIE, 38, of Richmond, partner of Tony Ellis.

TURNER, NELLIE KATHERINE, 95, of Richmond, a sales clerk, widow of John Frank Turner Sr.

UTLEY, GERALD JOHNSON, 84, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, widower of Janice Utley.

WILLIAMS, PAMELA ANN, 74, of Providence Forge, a homemaker, widow of Clifton Williams Jr.

VIRGINIA

BRODNAX — REASOR, TSUYAKO KAMOTSU, 90, a Navy civilian food service employee, widow of James Craft Reasor Jr.

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — BROWN, RILEY THOMAS, 90, a sales representative for Sears, husband of Margaret Jean Callen-Brown.

STEARNES, JUDGE LEWIS JR., 84, a farmer, widower of Katherine Trent Stearnes.

DAWN — HARRIS, CHARLES, 56.

FARNHAM — MOCKO, JOHN WILLIAM, 85, a mechanic for LaSalle Makeup Factory.

HOPEWELL — RACKLEY, RONALD, 73, a master electrician, widower of Earline Rackley.

PETERSBURG — MANCIL, KENNETH DOYLE, 86, an Army veteran, an accountant, husband of Hannelore K. Mancil.

ROANOKE — HUGHES, BETTIE ROWE, 90, widow of James Hughes.

ELSEWHERE

HACKER, DAVID EUGENE, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., formerly of Virginia, a senior scientist for Abbott Labs, husband of Jennifer Hacker.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started