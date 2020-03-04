METRO
ARMSTRONG, ROBERT HANCOCK, 87, of Chester, a minister, widower of Susan Armstrong.
BARNETT, JAMES, 76, of Midlothian, founder of Barnett’s Heating & Air Conditioning, fiance of Debra.
BUCHANAN, JOHN CHARLES, 57, of Richmond, a worker in business consulting, real estate and home improvement.
BURRELL, IRA ALFRED, 79, of Quinton, a boiler mate, husband of Jamie M. Burrell.
CRAWFORD, DORIS, 78, of Mechanicsville, an employee of Philip Morris, widow of Robert C. Crawford.
ELLIOTT, RISA SHULTZ, 65, of Powhatan.
HARVEY, JACKIE, 74, of Highland Springs, husband of Jamise Harvey.
HUGHES, CRAIG EDWARD, 54, of Richmond.
KIRKSEY, GLORIA MAY, 83, of Richmond, clerk, wife of Bill Kirksey.
MICKIE, VANETTA, of Richmond.
PIERCE, OTIS M., 68, of Richmond.
TALIAFERRO, JAMES H., 87, of Glen Allen, an accountant, widower of Martena Bracey Taliaferro.
WATKINS, JAMES JR., 77, of Henrico, a construction worker.
WHITE, ALPHONSO, 70, of North Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee.
WYCHE, BOBBY R., 80, of Richmond, a teacher, husband of Gloria Wyche.
VIRGINIA
BUCKINGHAM — COLLINS, MABEL VIRGINIA, 74, an employee of Gemini Inc.
CLOVER — GRIFFIN, WILLIS EUGENE JR., 71, an Army veteran, a foreman for Lewis Tree Service.
CUMBERLAND — WILLIAMS, NELLIE MAE JOHNSON, 71, wife of Melvin Williams.
DILLWYN — BOOKER, RALPH CLAYTON SR., 67, a truck driver for Jamerson Logging.
KINSALE — DAVIS, CHARLES M., 82, a detective for the Alexandria Police Department.
LOTTSBURG — SIMMS, ELSIE BROWN, 96, an administrative assistant at the Pentagon, widow of Howard Asher Simms.
PRINCE GEORGE — MENZIES, VIVIAN MARIE, 99, a lab technician.
TAPPAHANNOCK — BEAZLEY, JAMES R., 76, a corrections officer for Virginia Department of Corrections’ Caroline Unit #2, husband of Nora Shackelford Beazley.
HILTON, JAMES JR., 92, owner/operator of Modern Cleaners in Tappahannock.
WARSAW — GOULDIN, CHRISTINE KEMP, 93, a registered nurse, widow of Richard Wilson Gouldin Sr.
ELSEWHERE
HUTSON, CHARLES J., 78, of Little River, S.C., an Army veteran, a Richmond Police Department employee, widower of Marian K. Hutson.
