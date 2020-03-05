METRO

BOLLING, PATRICIA HICKS, 65, of Goochland.

CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS CORDELL JR., 31, of Ashland, a market research adviser II.

CUNNINGHAM, EDWARD MOORE JR., 66, of Richmond, owner and operator of Petroleum Resources.

FEDORKA, LOUISE E. CAGNONI, 99, of Henrico, widow of Frank Fedorka.

HENLEY, JAMES EDWARD, 85, of Powhatan, husband of Dorothy Henley.

PINKHAM, LINDA, 62, of Richmond.

ROBBINS, VICKIE, 60, of Richmond.

ROBINSON, EVA LEE, 89, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Charles Stanfield Robinson.

SMITH, EDMUND L. SR., 68, of Richmond, a forklift operator, husband of Vernetta K. Smith.

TINKER, JUDITH LEIGH, 81, of Henrico, wife of George Tinker.

WHITE, ALPHONSO, 70, of North Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee.

WILLIS, ALICE ANNE HICKS, 87, of Henrico, a clerk, widow of Clarence N. Willis.

VIRGINIA

BOYDTON — JONES, ROSE ALEXANDER, 58, a Walmart employee.

BRANCHVILLE — RICKS, JOYCE O’NEAL, 90, a U.S. Postal Service postmistress.

GUM SPRING — WADDY, MARION, 77, an Army veteran.

HAGUE — BARNES, LOTTIE ALLEN, 98, an Avon saleswoman, widow of John William Barnes.

LA CROSSE — PARSONS, WILLIAM MARTIN, 74, a Navy sonar operator, widower of Sandra Lee Parsons.

MINERAL — DENTON, SHIRLEY JEANNE, 93, widow of Dick Denton.

NORTH DINWIDDIE — HARDY, NINA W., 90, an assistant director, widow of Bernard Clark Hardy.

RUTHER GLEN — CARROLL, VIRGINIA ANN, 86, a Jarrell’s Truck Plaza supervisor, widow of T.K. Carroll.

SKIPPERS — SIMMONS, BRIAN C. 47, a lab manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Jacqueline Simmons.

SOUTH HILL — HARRIS, FRANCIS EUGENE, 85, a manager at the Pepsi bottling plant in South Hill, husband of Rosa Reese Harris.

HOLMES, JEAN THOMASSON, 91, owner and operator of Sonshine Book Shop, widow of Harry Randolph Holmes Sr.

WARSAW — GOULDIN, CHRISTINE KEMP, 93, a private duty nurse, widow of Richard Wilson Gouldin.

