METRO
AUSTIN, JAMES STANLEY, 74, of Richmond, a policy analyst, husband of Susan Spielman Austin.
AYERS, REA ARMSTRONG, 97, of Richmond, a registered nurse, widow of E. Jerry Ayers Jr.
BARKER, LAYLE BRENT, 87, of Richmond, a mechanical engineer with Reynolds Metals Co., widower of Frances Christina Girdley Barker.
BOOKER, GERALDINE BRANCH, of Richmond, widow of John Booker Sr.
BROWN, WILLIAM LEE, of Richmond.
COLGIN, BERNARD LESLIE JR., 96, of Richmond.
COUSINS, FRANK E. III, 81, of Richmond, an Army veteran.
CRAWFORD, CHARLOTTE HOWLETT, 87, of Henrico, a social worker, widow of Franklin H. Crawford.
GRAY, SAMUEL W.T. JR., 47, of Richmond, a cook.
HENSON, RICHARD J., 85, of Crozier, husband of Lois Henson.
KEYS-ALDRIDGE, LINDA, of Richmond.
RYLAND, SHIRAS DENISE, 69, of Henrico.
SAYLOR, JOHN SR., 62, of Henrico, husband of Catherine Harris Saylor.
VIRGINIA
FRANKLIN — ROBERTS, JAMES CURTHBERT III, 71, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a beater engineer for International Paper, widower of Cheryl Christine Nettles Roberts.
HARRISONBURG — STOVER, JANE WINE ZIGLER, 91, a nurse, widow of James Norwood Stover.
KILMARNOCK — CARTER, JOHN GORDON, 43, a truck driver.
WEEMS — PITTMAN, BURNICE SUZETTE, 52, a certified nursing assistant.
