METRO

AUSTIN, JAMES STANLEY, 74, of Richmond, a policy analyst, husband of Susan Spielman Austin.

AYERS, REA ARMSTRONG, 97, of Richmond, a registered nurse, widow of E. Jerry Ayers Jr.

BARKER, LAYLE BRENT, 87, of Richmond, a mechanical engineer with Reynolds Metals Co., widower of Frances Christina Girdley Barker.

BOOKER, GERALDINE BRANCH, of Richmond, widow of John Booker Sr.

BROWN, WILLIAM LEE, of Richmond.

COLGIN, BERNARD LESLIE JR., 96, of Richmond.

COUSINS, FRANK E. III, 81, of Richmond, an Army veteran.

CRAWFORD, CHARLOTTE HOWLETT, 87, of Henrico, a social worker, widow of Franklin H. Crawford.

GRAY, SAMUEL W.T. JR., 47, of Richmond, a cook.

HENSON, RICHARD J., 85, of Crozier, husband of Lois Henson.

KEYS-ALDRIDGE, LINDA, of Richmond.

RYLAND, SHIRAS DENISE, 69, of Henrico.

SAYLOR, JOHN SR., 62, of Henrico, husband of Catherine Harris Saylor.

VIRGINIA

FRANKLIN — ROBERTS, JAMES CURTHBERT III, 71, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a beater engineer for International Paper, widower of Cheryl Christine Nettles Roberts.

HARRISONBURG — STOVER, JANE WINE ZIGLER, 91, a nurse, widow of James Norwood Stover.

KILMARNOCK — CARTER, JOHN GORDON, 43, a truck driver.

WEEMS — PITTMAN, BURNICE SUZETTE, 52, a certified nursing assistant.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email