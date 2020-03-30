METRO
BABER, THOMAS GERALD, 85, of Richmond, an insurance agent, husband of Shirley J. Baber.
BLACKBURN, TABITHA, 50, of Chester, wife of Gilbert C. Blackburn Jr.
COTMAN, OMISS MAE, 76, of Richmond, a worker in line production for Acme Tomato Co.
COX, JEAN TOOMBS, 87, of Mechanicsville, a clerk for an insurance company, wife of Jack Cox.
DRUM, DAVID ELAM, 86, of Henrico, a physician in nuclear medicine, husband of Catherine Swezey Drum.
GOODMAN, RICHARD D. JR., 68, of Richmond, a Verizon employee, husband of Jean Goodman.
HARE, HAMPTON VAUGHAN, 87, of North Chesterfield, a foreman, husband of Josephine Hare.
HARRIS, SHIRLEY D., of Richmond.
HOBBS, ROBERT N. SR., 89, of Glen Allen, a Marine Corps master sergeant, husband of Sue Stubbs Hobbs.
HUNTER, LILLIAN EVONE, 76, of Mechanicsville.
JACKSON, PRESTON JEROME, 55, of North Chesterfield, a Maruchan employee, husband of Catherine Sims-Jackson.
JONES, DOROTHY, 84, of Richmond, a hairstylist, widow of Charlie Jones Sr.
JONES, JOE L., 84, of Charles City, a supervisor at Philip Morris USA and Ford Motor Co., widower of Loretta P. Jones.
JOSEPH, HARLEY EUGENE, 94, of Midlothian, an insurance broker, widower of Charlotte Johnston Joseph.
MOODY, SAMUEL MILLER III, 66, of Powhatan, a salesman, husband of Janice P. Moody.
REID, ABERDEEN, 62, of Richmond, husband of Sherilla Cammack Reid.
RIGSBEE, JOHN LEE JR., 77, of Chesterfield, a central office technician with Verizon, widower of Calvalene K. Rigsbee.
SANDERS, OTIS JEROLENE, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
ALBERTA — ROBERTS, NELLIE BOWEN, 99, widow of Henry Landon Roberts.
APPOMATTOX — HENSLEY, SARAH A., 84, a homemaker, widow of Nealy B. Hensley Sr.
CARTERSVILLE — SHORES, SHIRLEY BALDWIN, 73, wife of James Linwood Shores Sr.
CHESTER — THOMAS, ROY ALMOND JR., 93, a Coast Guard veteran, a supervisor in the loss control insurance field, widower of Ann Elizabeth Gregory Thomas.
COURTLAND — YOUNG, VICKY LOGAN, 68, a homemaker, widow of Franklin Beale Young Jr.
EMPORIA — FINCH, BARBARA R., 63, a licensed practical nurse, widow of William S. Finch.
FARMVILLE — DEATON, CLYDE T., 97, a truck driver, husband of Estelle Deaton.
DEATON, ESTELLE E., 98, a factory worker, wife of Clyde Deaton.
GRETNA — NELSON, JAMES TERRENCE, 75, an Army veteran, a transportation engineer, husband of Sharon Nelson.
JAMES CITY — SWEANEY, ROBERT E., 89, vice president, secretary and general counsel at Robertshaw Controls Inc., husband of Ruth Sweaney.
LOUISA — BRENNAN, MICHAEL THOMAS, 47, husband of Mary Brennan.
MOUNT LAUREL — HARDIE, HARVIE LUDSON, 88, an Army veteran, a store owner, husband of Barbara Roller Hardie.
PRINCE GEORGE — CAMPBELL, STANLEY WAYNE, 85, an Army lieutenant colonel, husband of Susan Kay Campbell.
SOUTH BOSTON — BATES, ROBERT PAUL, 76, a Unix systems operator.
FORD, MARGARET SHOTWELL, 76, a homemaker and farmer, widow of Ralph Henry Ford.
SOUTH HILL — ASHWORTH, URIEL G., 88, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a masonry contractor and designer of chiropractic and physical therapy equipment, husband of Ruby P. Ashworth.
TAPPAHANNOCK — GIBSON, WILLIAM E., 91, an Army veteran, a carpenter, widower of Pauline M. Gibson.
WARSAW — BRONNER, HILDA ALICE DAMERON, 93, a head teller for Northern Neck State Bank, widow of Herbert Benjamin Bronner.
