METRO
ACETO, MARIE VALDRIGHI MASSEI, 89, of Hanover, a worker in product marketing, wife of Mario D. Aceto.
ADAMS, DANIEL, 71, of Charles City, a truck driver, husband of Brenda W. Adams.
BRICKEY, CARSON DAVID, 14, of Mechanicsville, son of Charlie Brickey Jr. and Jennifer Brickey.
BROWN, TERRY LEE, 65, of Goochland, wife of Junius Brown Jr.
BYERLY, JAMES, 83, of Powhatan, an Army veteran, a supervisor for McLean Trucking Co., husband of Saundra Byerly.
DELOATCH, DELORES MAE, 87, of Richmond.
GILLISON, HORACE WAYLAND IV, 48, of Richmond, companion of Regina Ware.
HARDY, PATRICIA, 67, of Richmond, wife of Erwin Hardy.
HOWELL, ALMETA R., 77, of North Chesterfield, a clerical worker, widow of James P. Howell.
KELLY, MAUREEN E., 91, of Richmond, widow of James Charles Kelly.
MORGAN, VIRGINIA HODNETT, 83, of Henrico, a science teacher.
PARKER, ROY EARL, 79, of Mechanicsville, a SunTrust Bank employee, widower of Katherine Parker.
RANDOLPH, ROBERT JR., 67, of Richmond.
RUFFIN, TOM E., 79, of Richmond, a heavy equipment operator, husband of Shirley D. Ruffin.
SCOTT, LINDA B., 60, of Henrico.
SHORT, SHELIA, 67, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — HART, CLARENCE WALTER JR., 74, an Air Force veteran, a cattle farmer, husband of Matilda Martin Hart.
CALLAO — WILKINS, HERMAN CLEMMONS, 91, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a supervisor at Dominion Virginia Power, husband of June Dawson Wilkins.
CLARKSVILLE — BENNETT, ELEANOR BARBOUR, 98, an interior designer, widow of Peter Raymond Martin and Alfred George Bennett.
CUMBERLAND — SWANN, KATHRYN, 72, a secretary, widow of Herman Swann.
KILMARNOCK — RILEY, ROBERT C., 91, a chief entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, husband of Toni-Ann Riley.
LAWRENCEVILLE — RUSSELL, VIRGINIA H., 93, widow of Ulysses W. Russell.
SOUTH BOSTON — CONNER, HARRISON MILES, 83, a contractor, husband of Geraldine Conner.
SOUTH HILL — WATSON, PENNY J., 89, an Air Force sergeant, husband of Patricia S. Watson.
STONY CREEK — CLAY, ALEX ABERNATHY, 33, an IT cloud system administrator, husband of Jessica L. Clay.
VERNON HILL — ROEHRS, CHARLES DOUGLAS, 75, an electrician, husband of Doreen Woolson Roehrs.
