METRO
BOSWELL, KATHERINE W., 89, of Henrico, widow of Wesley L. Boswell.
BROOKS, SYLVIA LOUISE BRANCH, 88, of Richmond.
GILLIAM, ELAINE, 82, of Henrico, an administrative assistant.
HAUT, LILA, 90, of Henrico, a teacher.
HEDRICK, EMILY REID, 38, of Henrico.
HINES, NANCY HELEN REED, 66, of Henrico, a physical therapist.
HOUSTON, ERNEST JR., 86, of Richmond.
JACKSON, NANCY BOSHER, 68, of Mechanicsville, an administrative assistant.
LUCY, CALVIN TOMPKINS JR., 93, of Midlothian, an electrical engineer.
MAYO, JAMES BERNARD SR., 77, of Powhatan, husband of Barbara Jordan Mayo.
WILLARD, SHIRLEY DILLARD, 83, of Chesterfield, a bookkeeper, widow of Eddie Willard.
VIRGINIA
ARVONIA — GORMUS, FRANK J., 73, a maintenance employee for Fork Union Military Academy, widower of Edna Earl Taylor Gormus.
CALLAO — HARMAN, ANNE SMITH, 89, a homemaker, widow of Frederick Dove Harman Jr.
EMPORIA — WOODRUFF, VASSAR LEE JR., 78, a machinist, husband of Linda Bishop Woodruff.
HARRISONBURG — HALL, VIRGIE LEE JONES, 99, a farmer and homemaker, widow of Willie Jackson Hall.
SKIPWITH — SIZEMORE, WILLIAM DANIEL, 78, a tobacco farmer.
SOUTH BOSTON — SUMNER, DOROTHY CARR, 84, a bookkeeper, wife of Graham Thomas Sumner.
ELSEWHERE
CURTIS, LANCE LEON, 55, of Fairburn, Ga., formerly of Richmond, a ramp transport driver.
