METRO
BROOKS, JOHN WALTER JR., 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Marian S. Brooks.
BURGESS, BURNETTE D., 82, of Sandston, a seamstress for an interior decorator, widow of Richard E. Burgess Sr.
CLARKE, EDNA DELCINA, 93, of Richmond.
COOPER, ALAN R., 91, of Powhatan, an Army first sergeant, widower of Bonnie Lee Cooper.
CROOKS, CYNTHIA JOHNSON, 67, of Chesterfield, an insurance specialist, widow of Timothy Crooks.
DAVIS, STUART OWEN, 89, of Hanover, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a senior linesman underground network technician, widower of Lois Davis.
GOODE, EDITH M., 85, of Powhatan.
HAYNES, ELSIE, 94, of Chesterfield.
HOLMES, WILLIAM THOMAS, 92, of Richmond, husband of Alethia Holmes.
JOHNSON, LEE A. JR., 84, of Richmond, a minister at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, widower of Ethel Anna Gilliam Johnson.
MILLER, GERALD MOWERY SR., 82, of Chesterfield, a minister, husband of Marion Brown Miller.
MONCURE, GEORGE VOWLES JR., 83, of Richmond, an employee of Georgia Pacific Corp., husband of Janet Pickral Moncure.
PETRIE, PAUL ERIC, 76, of Richmond, a professor.
PICKETT, HORACE D., 94, of Henrico, a division manager for Burlington Industries, husband of Mary Lee Terrell Pickett.
PONTIUS, DON CAMPBELL, 74, of Midlothian, husband of Linda Pontius.
SALMON, JAMES HOWARD, 74, of Sandston, a truck driver.
SHAW, JEREL, 69, of Richmond.
SLOMKA, SHIRLEY ADAMS, 87, of Richmond, widow of Edward W. Slomka.
WOOD, FRANCIS R. SR., 85, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a worker for the city of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CLARKSVILLE — TALBOTT, CATHERINE HAYES, 96, an insurance office manager, widow of Wallace Lee Talbott.
COLONIAL BEACH — BRISTOW, ROBERT LEE, 97, an Army veteran, a worker in shipping, husband of Hattie Bristow.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — MILLER, CARL AUGUSTINE, 89, an accountant, widower of Dorothy Vetter Miller.
EBONY — DAWIDZIUK, JOSEPH PETER JR., 68, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a manufacturing engineer, husband of Juanita Ann Dawidziuk.
FARNHAM — BOWEN, CORRINE RAY, 87, a homemaker.
FRANKLIN — WOOD, CARRIE LEE JOYNER, 87, a homemaker, widow of John Oliver Wood Jr.
WILLIAMSBURG — WILLIAMS, JULIA MURRAY NELSON, 96.
ELSEWHERE
PITTS, E. LOUISE, 99, of Temple Hills, Md., formerly of Virginia, a manager for Verizon, widow of Joseph Julius Pitts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.